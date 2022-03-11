.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

1. He was the immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics.

2. Bamire, Adebayo Simeon a native of Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, was born on 18th January 1959.

3. He completed his primary education in St. Clares’ Nursery/Primary School, Osogbo, Nigeria and his secondary education in St. Charles’ Grammar School, Osogbo. He was admitted into the then the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) to read Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture. He completed his first, second and tertiary education in the Department of Agricultural Economics, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria with Bachelor of Agriculture in 1985, M.Phil., in 1992, and Ph.D. in 1999. His PhD thesis won the “National Universities Postgraduate Thesis Award” in 2001.

4. He is presently a Lecturer/Professor in the same Department. Prof. Bamire has also received different awards for his contribution to the development of the educational sector.

5. He has won numerous awards including the Award of Excellence for contribution to Growth & Development of the Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Award of excellence for exemplary leadership and remarkable contributions to the development of the Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Ife; Ambassador Award by Great Ife Alumni Association, Home Branch in recognition of priceless contributions to the development of the educational sector in Nigeria and for serving as a worthy ambassador of Great Ife Alumni Association Home Branch,; Award of outstanding achievement for dedication, commitment and progress of the Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Ile-Ife, Nigeria, Nigerian Association of Agricultural Students (NAAS) and the Rotary award of excellence for contribution to Research & Educational Development.

6. He has a good insight and experience of best business practices that could contribute to development, having served in various capacities in different committees and assisted tremendously in promoting academic and research programmes in his Department, Faculty and University as a whole. Prof. Bamire is computer literate with a good knowledge of the application of statistical and econometric tools such as SPSS, LIMDEP and STATA for data analysis.

7. Prof. Bamire has been an astute researcher, participated and still participates in different on-farm researches and training programmes which have provided long-term interactions with farmers and nonfarmers in their communities and business concerns. This is made possible through his longtime collaboration with scientists in the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), ILRI/DfID, HarvestPlus/IFPRI, International Wheat & Maize Improvement Center (CIMMYT), Makerere University, United Nations University Institute of Natural Resources (UNU-INRA), United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research (UNU- WIDER), AERC, and the University for Cooperative Development (UADC), among others.

8. He has more than seventy publications in local and international Journals, which are centred on field experiences on resource development and institutional support for smallholder farmers in rural and urban centres for enhanced food security and poverty reduction – issues of global concern.

9. Professor Bamire is a member of the socioeconomic group for the Stress Tolerant Maize for Africa Project, a member of Agribenchmark based in Germany, and Associate Senior Evaluation Fellow, International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED). He is also a member of different professional bodies including the African Crop Science Society (ACSS), Leadership for Environment & Development (LEAD) and the Nigerian Association of Agricultural Economists (NAAE). He was a Visiting Scientist at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) and the Vice-Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Obafemi Awolowo University in the 2007/2008 & 2008/2009 sessions. He was Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics for the 2010/2011 academic session and Dean, Faculty of Agriculture for the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 academic sessions.

10. He is happily married to Dr. (Mrs) Felicia Bosede Bamire and is blessed with children (Oluwatobi, Tolulope, Temitope and Timilehin).

11. He is the 12th Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University.