By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The Nigeria Police, Zone 2 comprising Lagos and Ogun on Monday disclosed that it has arrested eleven persons in connection with the gruesome murder of Olu of Agodo, in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde.

In a release issued by Hauwa Idris Adamu, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan-Lagos, said the arrest followed a petition received by the Police over the gruesome murder of the late monarch.

The statement read, “On the 28th January 2022, a petition with the caption, “Re: Case of conspiracy, arson attempted murder and murder”, was received from one Odetola Okuribido ‘m’ on behalf of the entire Okuribido Royal Family of Agodo town, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun state”.

“That on Monday 24th January 2022 His Royal Highness Oba Odetola Olajide Ayinde, the Olu of Agodo town in Ifo LGA. Ogun State was murdered by one Gbeminyi Sotade (aka okon) and his cohorts. The late traditional ruler went to his village on a portion of land to clear the graveside of his late brother, all of a sudden a group of hoodlums numbering about 50; led by one Gbeminiyi Sotade ‘m’ attacked him while 3 of his relatives were assaulted and machete”.

“The hoodlums pushed the traditional ruler into his red Toyota Sienna SUV 2016 model with Registration number APP 55 GF while one Agbara drove the vehicle in the company of other hoodlums to a nearby forest, they poured petrol on him and the vehicle was finally set ablaze with the corpse locked in it”.

Adamu -Hauwa added that “the three persons who narrowly escaped death are:

Alfa Wahab, Deborah Onilere ansLydia Odetola.

“Eleven suspects have so far been arrested and they have confessed to their involvements in the crime and when asked why they attacked and murdered the Traditional Ruler; they claimed he was an “AJAGUNGBALE” (LAND GRABBER). Meanwhile, efforts are at top gear to arrest others at large”.

Adamu -Hauwa warned the general public to desist from taking the law into their hands by involving in any form of criminality as whoever is caught up on the wrong side will face the full wrath of the law.

“The AIG is assuring the citizens of Lagos and Ogun states that whosoever is involved in this dastardly act will be brought to book no matter how highly placed the person or group of persons are.”

“The release warned all hoodlums coming into Lagos and Ogun states to turn a new leaf or have a rethink of relocating out of the Zone”.

