By Steve Oko

No fewer than 60 Abians are currently on scholarship in different reputable foreign universities courtesy of the State Government, the State Scholarship Board has said.

Executive Secretary, Abia State Scholarship Board, Mr Daniel Chukwuka, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Umuahia said 100 Abians are to benefit from the scheme annually.

Chukwuka who commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for placing a premium on Education said that the target was to train Abians on core specialised fields like “Information Communication Technology, Cyber Security, Health and other Science & Teach disciplines”.

“Over 60 qualified students of Abia origin are currently studying in various universities abroad including the Torress University, Capland Business School and the University of New England among others”, he said.

He said that “the Board is currently working on other beneficiaries while those whose visas are ready will soon depart for Australia and India by April this year to study ICT and other high-level courses”.

Chukwuka said that the Board was equally engaged in scholarship activities for Abia students in various universities across Nigeria as well as at the Secondary School Level in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

He encouraged Abians to take advantage of the opportunity and acquire knowledge in relevant fields.

The Board scribe said that the beneficiaries would impact positively on the economic growth of the state and Nigeria at large as well as bridge the gap in various specialised fields lacking in the society.

“Scholarship recipients on completion of their programmes would be availed the opportunity to work with the state government for a period of five years to train other staff of government in specialised areas such as Information Technology, Engineering, Renewable Energy among others.

“The vision of Governor Ikpeazu is trans-generational and would pay off in the long run”.