By Emeka Anaeto, Business Editor

Not a few financial market watchers received Nigeria’s $1.25billion 7-year Eurobond issuance in the International Capital Market (ICM) with some concerns.

Meanwhile the issuance makes Nigeria the first African country to access the ICM in 2022.

But Nigeria’s ability to access the ICM at this time is a confirmation of her established presence in the ICM and engagement with investors on a continuous basis.

The Offer was launched at an Initial Price Thoughts of 8.75% per annum and on the back of strong investor demand, Nigeria was able to revise the price guidance to 8.5% per annum.

The Order Book continued to grow, reaching a peak of USD 4 billion. The Order Book included many quality investors in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

With this strong investor interest, the price was tightened to 8.375% per annum, while the Order Book still remained high at USD 3.676 billion and retained the quality investors.

Nigerian investors also participated in the Offer with a total subscription of USD 60 million.

The proceeds of the Eurobond, according to the Debt Management Office, DMO, will be used to finance critical capital projects in the 2022 budget to bridge the deficit in infrastructure and strengthen Nigeria’s economic recovery.

The DMO also stressed that the issuance would contribute directly and in full to the level of Nigeria’s External Reserves.

This announcement comes after data for the total debt stock for 2021 was released by the DMO. Total debt rose Y-on-Y by +20.17% to N39.56trillion (US$95.78billion) from N32.92trillion (US$86.39billion) stock.

Debt-service to revenue ratio was 76.2% as of November 2021, although the DMO seems to play it safe by using the debt-to GDP ratio, which currently stands at 22% as of 2021.

Finance experts observed that the Director-General of DMO, Mrs. Patience Oniha, tried to make a case for the government, stating that Nigeria was prudent in managing its debt-to-GDP ratio at 22% as the country’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) sets this ratio at 40%. The World Bank and ECOWAS set a 55% and 70% benchmark for countries like Nigeria.

However, the analysts do not see the debt-GDP ratio as a good metric to measure the sustainability of the debt size of the economy, saying that the cost of the debt related to revenue generated should be the crux.

Explaining further, the Analysts stated: “Adopting the Telecommunications template in granting operating licenses in specific sectors, such as the power sector and the oil and gas sector in terms of refineries, should be a revenue-generating alternative for the government.

“Debt isn’t necessarily a negative thing; nevertheless, the projects financed with it should be able to generate enough money to service the debt and pay it off. That is not the case in Nigeria, where debt goes into recurrent expenditure rather than revenue-generating capital projects.

“The debt-service-to-revenue ratio worsens with more expensive borrowings, such as the Eurobond markets and larger debt stock. Because a considerable amount of the revenue earned is needed to service debts, this has a significant negative impact on the government’s spending ability.

“Also, because the government is the largest spender, any reduction in government expenditure will hurt aggregate output and slow economic growth.

“If done in the domestic market, continued expenditure/spending, notwithstanding the magnitude of the revenue, will result in greater borrowing, resulting in a crowding-out effect.

“Credit ratings are factored into the pricing in the international market, resulting in increased borrowing costs, as is the situation with Nigeria.”

Vanguard News