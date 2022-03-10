According to the National Association of Realtors, only about 15% of real estate agents nationwide are bilingual. But, there are a multitude of benefits to being able to communicate with clients in languages other than English.

For example, Enzo Rosani speaks multiple languages and has experience working in different cultures, which helps him as a leader in Barnes International Realty in Miami.

He has first-hand exposure working with high net-worth individuals and learned about what they look for in property.

Through working at Barnes International Realty, Enzo manages international real estate transactions for clients all across the globe. His bilingual and intercultural communication skills help him understand local market challenges and opportunities, while being able to communicate effectively with clients and partners from different countries.

To elaborate, being multicultural allows Enzo to present unique advice and uncommon solutions to situations his clients can use to reach their goals they normally wouldn’t consider.

In addition, having a background in different cultures and languages gives me the opportunity to connect and resonate with those who have a similar upbringing and environment to his own, so he can better understand them and their needs.

Most recently, Enzo successfully completed his first crypto transaction in Miami in 2022, which was the most expensive crypto deal in Miami resale.

There is a change in the real estate market where the process of buying a property with cryptocurrency has become more convenient and profitable. Many real-estate agencies and stand-alone homeowners adopted this new form of payment — meaning buying properties has become easier than ever with crypto.

As someone who is forward thinking and constantly keeping a pulse on real estate trends, Enzo can help you with any questions you may have. If you need advice or want to get his take on where the Miami market is headed to, the best place to get started is on his website.