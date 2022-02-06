By Ayo Onikoyi

Zee One, a sister channel of Zee World, has dedicated an entire month to celebrate the most romantic day of the year, Valentine’s Day, with Bollywood fans to watch thematic movies and drama series.

“With romantic dramas, romantic series and romantic comedies, we will be speaking the language of love fluently this February! If your love language is quality time, then there is no better time and place to plan a date night right in front of your screen with Zee One any day this month,” Ejiro Okene, CEO, DeepVision, the media buying representatives of Zee One in Nigeria said.

A picnic basket filled with programming to whet audience appetite this February includes Happy Bhaag Jayegi which will air on 5 February; Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na on 6 February; Love Express on 14 February; Baaghi on 19 February; Do Lafzon Ki Kahani on 20 February; Kedarnath on 21 February and Behen Hogi Teri on 27 February.

“So, whether you want to go from ‘bud’ to bae or rekindle the romance, Zee One will be your personal cupid. Catch all these movies at 3pm daily on Zee One channel on StarTimes,” Ejiro said.

Also new on Zee One this month is a drama series titled Sacred Ties which replaces Reach for The Stars at 6pm.

Zee One, a sister channel of Zee World, is on an affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes.