…Urges FG to release their travel documents

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Advocate for Social Justice, a group concerned about the plight of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to grant the leader of the Islamic movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim their travel documents.

The group said the couple was discharged and acquitted by Kaduna State High Court and therefore, should be given their traveling documents to treat themselves of various ailments.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Segun Fanimo, the group said “even President Muhammadu Buhari took time off from duty to attend to his Health situation outside Nigeria. So there is no justification to deny the Shiite leader to go to any country to attend to his worsening Health condition.”

The statement reads: “As you are aware, it has been over six months since the leader of the Islamic Movement, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife were acquitted and discharged by Kaduna State High Court, after spending almost six years in illegal detention.”

“Judge Gideon Kurada had, in his ruling delivered on July 30, 2021, upheld the no case submission by the council of the defendant Mr Femi Falana SAN.

“Their medical situation was not good in addition to their mismanaged life threatening gunshot injuries and numerous health complications that require serious intervention; as a result of which their health condition woefully deteriorated from bad to worse.

“Information available indicates that their Health condition is deteriorating as Sheikh could be seen limping and his wife, Malama Zeenatuddin Ibrahim confined to a wheelchair.”

“We called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Justice of the Federation to release the Sheikh and his wife’s travel documents so that they can seek for medical attention abroad.”

Vanguard News Nigeria