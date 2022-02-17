The Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Elegushi, and the President of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Prof. Duro Oni, as well as other fashion experts have urged youths in the creative industry to study and emulate brands that have become household names across the country particularly Hauwa De Zuzu fashion style.

They stated this at the unveiling ceremony of the luxury and lifestyle brand produced by Hauwa de Zuzu tagged; “ASIWAJU”, in Lagos.

At the unveiling ceremony, Oba Elegushi praised the effort and creative ingenuity of the founder for discovering the lifestyle brand that have become an household name across the country.

The monarch, meanwhile, urged young people to emulate such initiative and stop looking for white-collar jobs that are not readily available anymore.

Oni, a Creative expert from the University of Lagos (UNILAG), praised the ingenuity and novel ideas brought into the industry by the Creative Director, Bukola Owoyemi-Oreagba, who was a student of his department.

The Don encouraged youths, who were into arts and fashion, to look inward as well as cultivate habits of sourcing their materials for creative works locally.

According to him, this would not only boost the economy of the nation but would also provide jobs, instead of relying on foreign products.

Earlier, Owoyemi-Oreagba, who is also the daughter of the Chairman of Radisson Blu Hotel, Asiwaju Tajudeen Owoyemi during the unveiling said the new collection is an inspiration she wants to use to pay homage to her father who was recently installed as the Asiwaju Of Offa kingdom.

She hinted that her Fulani and Yoruba root sparks her love and appreciation for the diversity and uniqueness of different cultures across the globe.

The creative Director for Hauwa De Zuzu, however, stated that HDZ has been a passion project for quite some time before it was fully delivered in 2019.

She said: “The brand is a celebration of diverse identity, culture, tradition, and heritage. Hauwa means unique, wonderful, and awesome. Zuzu means beauty and confidence, all these attributes are merged to describe the perfect aesthetic Hauwa de Zuzu (HDZ) woman.

“The brand is also a movement that has not only brought about positive and social influence to society but to the lives of individuals in a civilised era where social status is being measured. The collection shades light on the juxtaposition between royalty and leadership bringing hope to the minds of the indigenous community for a beautiful future.

“The collection is lavished with the intricate details of a couture DNA and captivating patterns of African-inspired fabrics from Adire to Aso Oke to the sensual alluring taste of silk, lace, and organdi embedded with astonishing handcrafted details appraising the femininity of a woman’s silhouette.”