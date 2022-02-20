.

Uzodimma distributes 2,700 smartphones, cars to Imo youths

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has distributed 2,700 smartphones and two cars to Imo youths as part of activities marking the St Valentine’s Day celebration.

Uzodimma, who distributed the gifts during the ‘Hope for Imo’ Valentine Concert in Owerri on Saturday, also promised the recipients free airtime and data subscriptions.

The two brand new Greely cars were presented to Mr Joshua Okeke from Orlu LGA and Miss Blessing Emekwe from Ikeduru LGA, who were winners in a lucky deep conducted at the venue of the programme.

The governor reinstated his commitment to youth empowerment through job creation and called on the youths to help fish out criminal elements disturbing the peace of the state.

He promised to replicate the gesture in the three senatorial zones of the state so that the technical empowerment would get to all the youths of the state.

“I have come to give the youths the opportunity to be part of government and governance, to stop unemployment by empowering the youths. My government belongs to you, it is your government.

“Imo youths and Imo people in general will in 18 more months see the magic on development,” he said.

Earlier in an address, the Special Adviser to the governor on Social Media Influence and organiser of the concert, Mr Paschal Okechukwu, thanked the governor for his approval of the event.

According to him, the programme is aimed at making Imo youths technologically sound and bringing them up to speed with their counterparts across the globe.

“Imo youths are ready now, more than ever before, to work with the governor and contribute their quota to the good governance of the state,” he said.

Reports have it that the concert featured musical performances by popular artistes including Mr Flavour and Chinyere Udoma.

Also, prominent Imo citizens, who were in attendance, included former Gov. Ikedi Ohakim, members of the Federal and State legislature, top government officials and business moguls.

Vanguard News Nigeria