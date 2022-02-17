By Henry Ojelu

The convener of New Light of Today’s Leaders Initiative, NETLIN, Micheal Nwabufo has berated politicians for claiming to have heard from God over their political ambitions.

Speaking at the just concluded NETLIN Ambassadors Conference held in Lagos, Nwabufo popularly known as Mike Premium said it is deceptive for politicians to deceive the people by claiming that God spoke to them over their decisions.

Mike Premium particularly called former Aviation minister, Femi-Fani Kayode for saying the holy spirit led him to decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress party from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP despite his constant criticisms of ruling party and the Buhari administration.

He asserted that the ex-minister was using God’s name to deceive Nigerians and his followers and postured that the ex minister may just in reality be trying to evade justice in the N4 billion corruption case brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by pledging allegiance to the ruling party.

He describes the ex minister’s statement as an insult on the intelligence of youths and Nigerians at large who had always known him as a staunch critic of the ruling party and the Buhari led regime ,wondering how God suddenly made the ex minister embrace the system and people he once detested.

Mike Premium further stressed the need for active youth participation in politics and elections which he describes as an escape route from desperate politicians clutching to the reigns of power with no visible results over the years, calling for a more youth driven electoral and political system even as an election year is approaching.