says Igboho has become bone to govt's throat

By Adeola Badru

Counsel for the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called, “Sunday Igboho,” Chief Yomi Aliyyu, has disclosed the continued detention of the activist, violates his fundamental rights and freedom.

He stated this in reaction to the contradiction that trails what a lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi earlier said on Friday that Igboho would soon be released.

Aliyyu, in a statement, said the Benin Republic renewed Ignoho’s incarceration despite that there was no criminal charge against him and no extradition request from the Nigerian Government.

He said: “After six months in detention, the prosecutor has extended the arrest warrant of leader, Sunday Igboho for another six months. The leader of the emancipation of the Yoruba people in Nigeria is thus kept in the bonds of detention while his file is empty.”

“His only misfortune is to have chosen Benin as a transit country to go to Germany. Prosecuted in Nigeria for his political activities.”

“He has no intention of committing any act in Benin. He was in transit Benin. The prosecution has not managed to brandish any evidence against him for more than six months. Investigations, in this case, to prove his guilt were unsuccessful.”

“No complaint has been filed against him. More seriously, the government of Nigeria has issued neither an international arrest warrant nor an extradition request against the Yoruba leader.”

“And yet, he is kept in prison and nothing and no one seems to care about his fate except his legal advisers.”

“The detention of Mr Sunday Igboho is no longer justified either for the safety of the people of Benin or for his own safety. This detention violates his fundamental rights and freedom.”

“This is the right to come and go of all citizens in member states of the Community of West African States (ECOWAS).”

“As the days pass, the Igboho prisoner becomes a bone to the government’s throat,” he said.

