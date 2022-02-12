By Adeola Badru

The President-General of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Agbekoya Worldwide, Chief Kamorudeen Okikiola has warned the Government of Benin Republic to release immediately from its detention, Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, or the group would employ traditional means of securing his release.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan yesterday, Chief Okikiola described Igboho’s detention as illegal noting that the group would no longer allow Igboho to continue to be detained in the West African country.

He said: “Today’s meeting is purposely for Sunday Igboho who has been in illegal detention in Benin Republic. Last time, I told them in Osogbo that Agbekoya was going to release Igboho through traditional means, but some people thought it’s just a threat. We are here again in Ibadan. We came to discuss finally how we will secure the release of Sunday Igboho. I thank all Yoruba leaders who have intervened on the issue. Agbekoya is one of the oldest associations in Yorubaland.

“Who says we don’t have the power to release Igboho? The power of the olden days still exist till today. For now, we want to explore the legal means of driving home our demand, but if nothing comes out of it, then we may have no other option, but to toe the line of traditional way of releasing him from their custody.”

“I am saying it to the authorities of Benin Republic that everything they are doing on the issue of Sunday Igboho is nothing but illegality. If they like, let them move him from one prison to another, that will not prevent us when we are ready to strike. We want them to know that we mean business. We want Sunday Igboho to be released immediately. Benin Republic should not dare us. We can do it. They should not allow Nigerian Government to teleguide them.

“Sunday Igboho’s mother is seriously ill, do they want the old woman to die without seeing his son? “His counsel, Yomi Alliyu has already told us that Igboho has not committed any criminal act to warrant his continued detention. We are ready for anything that will happen. Release Sunday Igboho now, no more six months in detention. We don’t need to enter their country before we can set Igboho free. If they like, let them mandate their entire army to guard his prison, that will not stop us”,Agbekoya warned.

“And we are still telling the Nigerian Government that restructuring is what we want. Restructuring is the only solution to our continued existence. We are not saying we want to break up, but Nigeria should return to the 1963 constitution. Without restruct-uring, there will be no election in Yorubaland,” Agbekoya warned.

