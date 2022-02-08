By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, and an election observer, Yiaga Africa, Monday, celebrated 15 years of playing active role in the Nigerian and African democratic space, while sensitizing voters in the Federal Capital Territory barely four days to the 2022 FCT Council poll, on the need to exercise their franchise.



According to the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, one of the ways of stopping politicians from rigging elections is to come out en mass to vote, and stay at the polling station until ballots are counted and results declared.

Itodo also called on eligible voters who do not have Permanent Voter Card, PVC, to register with the Independent National Electoral, INEC, and get their PVC to vote credible and dependable leaders.

He said: “Today is Yiaga Africa’s 15th anniversary and part of the celebration is we are mobilising our community to participate in the forthcoming elections in the FCT. But more importantly we are mobilising citizens in the market to go and get registered to vote.

“On this day, 15 years ago, in the University of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, we commenced a journey of reclaiming the State and defending democratic values in Africa through civic activism, electoral participation and public institution reform. Integrity, patriotism, resilience, and generational solidarity are the most venerated values that have defined this fifteen-year journey. As change-makers and civic leaders, we are incredibly humbled by the impact of our work across the globe.

“Our contributions to the evolution of a new generation of civic activists and civic organizations across Africa gives us hope that the future of civic activism is guaranteed.

“The giant strides resulting from our commitment to raising and supporting a new cadre of public leaders that use political power to advance the common good is inspiring.

“Our citizens-driven initiative on elections and electoral reform is contributing in so small measure to credible elections, improved electoral policies and electoral accountability.

“Lastly, our determined effort to fix the fractured relationship between state and society has led to policy and legislative reforms, culture turnarounds in public institutions and the emergence of a movement of active citizens who dare to engage.

“Yiaga Africa has enjoyed strong fidelity to its vision and mission from our constituents, especially the community of active citizens, volunteers, team members, partners and board members.

“We have institutional and programmatic footprints in the 774 LGAs of Nigeria and our work has had touch points in Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Cote d’Ivoire and across other countries outside Africa. For this, we owe you all a debt of gratitude for the continuous support and solidarity. You all are our greatest asset.

“As we celebrate #YiagaAt15 and earnestly anticipate #YiagaAt20 in 2027, the organization is reinventing for increased evidence-based impact in advancing democratic practice in Africa and building citizens’ power to reclaim the state.

“This ambitious goal will be achieved through rebuilding trust in democracy, civic engagement, reform of key public institutions, local governance and electoral participation in Africa.

“As we work towards achieving a people-driven democratic and developed Africa over the next five years, we will adopt a four-pronged approach to achieving our purpose.

“They include; Yiaga Africa as an agenda-setter, Yiaga Africa as a catalyst, Yiaga Africa as a community builder and Yiaga Africa as regional player. We will continue to rely on the unflinching support of our constituents and partners in our fervent quest to build resilient democracies in Africa through research, advocacy and capacity development.

“We are enlightening them and educating them on the procedure for voter registration as well as the collection of their Permanent Voter Card.

“This effort is part of our own contribution in mobilising citizens to participate in the electoral process. Citizens can no longer be sitting on the side-lines and complain without taking action.

He stated emphatically that Yiaga Africa is determined to increase the level of turnout at the council elections, “The turnout of voters on elections is appalling and Yiaga Africa is very disturbed.

“Whilst we are working on the electoral law to be assented we will also ensure that we mobilise citizens and give them the confidence to participate in the electoral process. I encourage all Nigerians eligible for voting to go and get their PVCs.”

Also speaking, Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu, stressed that the local elections are as important as the national elections, saying that democracy is determined by those who show up and decide to make things work.

“There is power in our permanent voters card and the politicians want us to believe that the system will not work, they want us to continually stay away from participation, they would tell us vote don’t count.

“But that’s a lie, votes are beginning to count and the only way we can change the outcome of the elections is to come out in our numbers and vote especially for local council elections.

“These council elections are important because the local governments are closest to the people. We can’t talk about democracy without local governments. We must take our elections seriously.

“We need to come out in our numbers on the12th of February in the six polling units of our area councils”, Mbamalu said.

She also told voters to check their polling units at voters.inecnigeria.org.