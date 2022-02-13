By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least four yet to be identified bodies were recovered from the rubble of a three-storey building under construction which collapsed at Akanbi Street, adjacent to UNILAG main, Gate, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, last Saturday afternoon.

Two bodies were immediately recovered on Saturday afternoon, while two more bodies were recovered late evening of the same day by men of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Fire Service and Rescue, Nigeria Police, among others, making it a total of four persons that died in the unfortunate incident.

It was gathered that the construction workers were on site when the structure came down trapping them under the rubble.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, who confirmed the development, said two victims who sustained various injuries were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Salako accused the property developer of breaking the earlier “stop-work order,” seal on the property by officials of Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.

He reiterated that the state government would not allow anyone to flout the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law 2019 (As amended).

“Meanwhile, the property developer, (name withheld) has been arrested and will be prosecuted in accordance with building law of the state,” Salako stated.

According to survivors, the developer had ignored warning signs when neighbours drew his attention to it.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymity said the building in question gave distress signs with some cracking sounds earlier Thursday and one of the neighbours called their attention to it, “but they told the person off saying it was as a result of ongoing construction work.”

Vanguard gathered that a close observation revealed that the building tilted forward before it caved in at about 3.15 pm on Saturday.

However, the Director-General, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the recovery operation has reached almost ground zero as of press time on Sunday, with no likelihood of anymore trapped bodies in the rubble.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that further investigation has commenced to find out the immediate and remote cause of the collapse with a view to prevent future occurrence.

Earlier, while commenting on the incident, NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye said proper investigations into the cause of the incident will be conducted, “proper investigation on the case of the collapse will be carried out by the State to determine the cause of the collapse after the emergency phase.”

The latest building collapse came a few days after the Chairman of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Special Investigation Panel (SIP), George Okonoma and his team, submitted a report on November 1st, 2021, 21-storey Ikoyi building collapse in Lagos to the president of COREN, Engr. Rabiu Ali.

Okonoma presented the report and recommendations to the council’s president at COREN’s headquarters, Abuja.

He said the report was meant for COREN president and the government to study before making it available to the public.

Receiving the document, Ali said in line with COREN’s mandate and Act, “we will ensure that the recommendations are implemented by the government.”

Ali said, “Going forward, after we might have seen what went wrong, there are two things to learn from the situation of the 21-storey collapsed building.

“One to see what went wrong and applies the right way to correct ourselves and to sanction erring practitioners for negligence.”

The state government had earlier conducted a separate thorough probe into Ikoyi 21 storey building collapse, through a special probe panel chaired by TPL, Toyin Ayinde.

Ayinde, while presenting the report to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on January 5, 2022, expressed hope that the submission and subsequent implementation of the recommendations going forward, confidence would be restored in the construction sector of the national economy.

