Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said he was ready to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to chart the future and provide guidance for bilateral relations under new historical circumstances.

Xi said he was willing to work with Putin to promote the continuous transformation of high-level mutual trust between China and Russia into results of cooperation in all fields.

That was ready to bring real benefits to the people of the two countries.

In spite of the multiple challenges that face the world, China and Russia have stayed true to their original aspirations and maintained the steady development of bilateral relations, said Xi.

Xi said the two countries firmly supported each other in upholding their respective core interests, and have enhanced their political and strategic mutual trust.

He added that the bilateral trade between the two countries had hit a record high.

Xi noted the two sides had actively taken part in the reform and development of the global governance system, practised true multilateralism, and safeguarded true democratic spirit.

He added that these efforts have galvanised the solidarity of the international society to tide over this difficult time and upheld international equity and justice. (dpa/NAN)

