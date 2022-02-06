Toast by H.E. Xi Jinping President of the People’s Republic of China At the Welcoming Banquet of The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

2022-02-05

IOC President Thomas Bach,

Dear Colleagues,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

It gives me great pleasure to meet so many old and new friends in Beijing as the Chinese people celebrate the Spring Festival, the start of the lunar new year. Let me begin by extending, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in the name of my wife and myself, a warm welcome to all the distinguished guests travelling to China and attending the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

I sincerely thank all governments, peoples and international organizations that care about and support the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. In particular, I wish to express my appreciation to all the friends present here who have overcome difficulties and inconveniences caused by COVID-19 and come all the way to Beijing to cheer for the Olympic Winter Games and for China.

Last night, the Beijing Olympic Winter Games officially opened at China’s National Stadium. After 14 years, the Olympic cauldron has been lit once again in Beijing, making the city the world’s first to host both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Committed to organizing a green, inclusive, open and clean Games, China has made every effort to counter the impact of COVID-19, earnestly fulfilled its solemn pledge to the international community, and ensured the smooth opening of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games as scheduled.

Greater public participation in winter sport contributes to the Olympic Movement. By preparing for and organizing the Olympic Winter Games and promoting Olympic winter sport, China has popularized winter sport among the ordinary people, achieved the goal of engaging 300 million Chinese in sport on snow and ice, and made new contribution to the cause of Olympism worldwide.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

Since ancient times, the Olympic Movement has carried humanity’s aspirations for peace, solidarity and progress.

— We shall keep in mind the original aspiration of the Olympic Movement and jointly uphold world peace. The Olympic Movement was born for the sake of peace and has thrived thanks to peace. The Olympic Truce Resolution adopted last December by consensus at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for promoting peace through sport, represents the common aspiration of the international community. We need to uphold mutual respect, equality, dialogue and consultation, strive to bridge differences and eliminate conflict, and work together for a world of durable peace.

— We shall promote the spirit of the Olympic Movement and meet the common challenges facing the international community through solidarity. The COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, while global issues including climate change and terrorism keep emerging. The international community should stand closer together. The only way for all countries to address the various challenges effectively is to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and work together for a shared future. We need to practice true multilateralism, uphold the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order underpinned by international law, and work together to build an international family of harmony and cooperation.

— We shall act on the purpose of the Olympic Movement and continuously pursue human progress. The Olympic Movement aims to achieve well-rounded human development. We need to follow the trend of the times, stay true to humanity’s common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, promote exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and work together to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Friends,

To borrow a Chinese poetic line, “Out goes the old year with the sound of firecrackers; in comes the new with the warmth of wine and spring breeze.” China has just entered the Year of the Tiger according to the lunar calendar. Tiger is a symbol of strength, courage and fearlessness. I wish all Olympic athletes excellent performance with the strength of the tiger. I am confident that with the joint efforts of us all, Beijing 2022 will surely go down in history as a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games.

To conclude, I propose a toast:

To the dynamic development of the Olympic Movement;

To humanity’s noble cause of peace and development; and

To the health of all distinguished guests and your families.

Cheers!