“Inflation shock alone pushed about eight million more Nigerians below the poverty line in 2020 and 2021” — World Bank, February 4, 2022, in National Development Update report 2021

On June 12, 2021, President Mohammadu Buhari, in his address to the nation, claimed that his government had lifted 10 million people out of poverty; and there is a record of that historic accomplishment. Two weeks after, the new Director-General in charge of the records was asked about the list of 10 million lucky people, the poor fellow confessed that the list was just being compiled.

I was particularly interested in the names listed under Lagos Island Local Government. I was prepared to track down every single one of them, to be sure they exist. Right now, there is no list of names anywhere to substantiate Buhari’s claim. But, every falsehood has an expiry date; that is the day it will be exposed as the hoax it is.

Unknown to Buhari and his spokespersons, the lie also has a deadline for whatever propaganda value they might expect to get out of it. The one in discussion ended on February 4, 2022.

The World Bank report pointed out what every professional economist knows; but, which is totally unknown in Aso Rock. According to the bank, “Double-digit inflation rates are depressing economic activities and exacerbating poverty. Rising food prices are eroding household purchasing power”.

For readers to understand the difference between the truths revealed by the World Bank and the propaganda deployed by the Federal Government, FG, let us use food prices to explain why Nigerians have been getting poorer; and will continue to be more impoverished under Buhari.

Water, maize (corn), rice, bread and beans

“Water is life”, said Thales, 645-548BC; and that observation remains one of the most enduring gems of wisdom of all time. Just imagine your life without water for a minute and you will begin to understand its importance. Right now, the per capita supply of water globally and in Nigeria is declining. That worsening scarcity is actually contributing to increasing poverty in Nigeria. Here is how.

If in 2020 a family of four – Dad, Mum and two children — consumed two sachets of water each, or eight per day, it was costing N40 per day. Today, it is more like 20 per sachet or N160 per day or N1,200 then, N4,800 now per month. That is drinking water. Add water for other end uses and you can now understand why people around you smell funny.

Three grains stand between mankind and starvation — maize, rice and wheat. Nigerians eat a lot of the three. Today, most of the maize is going into poultry feed; and creating maize powder scarcity. Rice, despite the Abuja propaganda pyramids, is still not in abundance. Without imported wheat, there would have been no bread, indomie, puff-puff or cakes in Nigeria. But, one thing the three have in common is increasing price. The price per kilogram of each of the grains had gone up sharply since 2020.

Water, maize, rice and wheat prices have gone up largely on account of inadequate supply relative to population – which kept increasing by about six million people each year. Obviously, it is not enough for food production to rise in order to check rising food prices, the increase in food supply must at least be equal to population growth. Nigeria has failed to achieve that.

As we all know insecurity in major food-producing states has only made a bad situation worse. Government and Nigerians should therefore not be surprised to be told that we are not eating and drinking as well as we were before now. We can’t afford as much as we could in the past.

Nigerian inflation and the curse of fuel subsidy

“No government subsidy can create inflation unless the quantity of money goes up.” — G. Haberter, in INFLATION; ITS CAUSES AND CURES.

Inflation, meanwhile, as every secondary school student remembers, is caused when too much money in circulation is chasing too few goods and services being supplied. Our national preference for fuel subsidy and deficit spending by every Federal Government, not just this one, has created a permanent situation in which too much money in circulation is chasing goods that don’t exist. Let me use our present predicament to explain how we got here.

When Buhari announced that fuel subsidy will stay, he also declared that, at least N3tn additional deficit will be incurred by the FG. That also implied that the amount to be spent will not be supported by productivity up to that amount. This is akin to the head of a household going out to borrow every month in order to keep his family living a false life.

Another President, better educated, US Abraham Lincoln, 1809-1865, had this to say on excessive borrowing by governments. “As an individual who undertakes to live by borrowing, soon finds his original means devoured by interest, and next to no one to borrow from, so must it be with a government.” Those who applauded FG’s decision to postpone the day of reckoning have been living under the illusion that Nigeria can continue to borrow indefinitely without consequences. Nothing can be further from the truth. Two repercussions are already apparent to financial/economic experts.

First, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, IMF, have become louder in demanding for an end to fuel subsidy. They have linked it with double digit inflation and increasing poverty. Their observations will eventually lead to a situation when we will have “next to no one to borrow from”. Consequences of the sudden shock will be left untouched, but, it will be catastrophic for government and governed alike.

Two, double digit inflation, which the FG and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had assumed will be temporary is now becoming permanent. Together with high exchange rate, deficit-induced inflation and high exchange rates are turning the rising price of crude oil into a disadvantage for Nigerians. The higher the price of crude, the higher the subsidy, the higher the deficit and up goes inflation in what is now a spiral. And, unless the spiral is checked, the Nigerian consumer will find more goods and services priced out of reach permanently. More Nigerians will fall below the poverty line with each turn of the economic variables.

Obviously, we are faced with unpleasant choices – the Devil’s alternative. We can confront fuel subsidy now or postpone the evil day – which, as a matter of fact, is not too far away. Unless our incomes increase, there is no way we can avoid getting poorer.

Update on the power supply

Electricity: Nigeria’s generation drops 13.8% to 3,835.3MW – Report, February 7, 2022.

According to the report, power generation fell below 4,000MW just because fire gutted two units of Egbin Power. Readers would recollect FG’s spokesman who declared that the Buhari government has delivered 200 times better than what they inherited. Apparently, Buhari inherited only candles from Jonathan. “Liars ought to have good memories.” — Algernon Sidney, 1622-1683). No lie is too shameful for these people to utter.

