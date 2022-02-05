.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

As the world on Friday marks cancer day, MEDICAID cancer foundation under the coordination of Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu urges people to close the gap between the rich and the poor.

Speaking on behalf of the CEO of the cancer foundation Dr Bagudu, Doctor Muhammad Jamilu an ally and aid to the foundation disclosed that, the foundation has made some breakthroughs which include the launching of indigents cancer fund with a primary function of assisting poor cancer patients which is also access to them for counselling and treatments at an affordable price since the fund takes care of some percentage so the patients pay a little.

He urged those living with it to visit a cancer therapy unit at Kalgo hospital for all their therapies courtesy of Dr Zainab Bagudu.

Jamilu added that people should frequently attend cancer testing and screening to know their status as early detection of cancer is a license to early cure as it’s no longer a death sentence.