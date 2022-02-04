.

It shouldn’t be long before we understand life and the value of people around us, the credibility of our circle will mean more than the quantity in that circle. So as much as we can, we should love with heated commitment.

Today being World Cancer Day, love beyond borders. Pay attention to the people around you and consciously build love around your dwelling. Today is not about jamboree or any excitement around a “scheduled day”, but about consciousness and reflections.

There are lots of people struggling; both patients and caregivers. As an NGO committed to the cause of providing succour, advocacy, awareness, screening education, patient navigation and palliative care on Colorectal cancer for as much as we can, we get to experience the pain and torture that comes with cancer illness.

So today, our heart goes out to everyone out there struggling with cancer or anyone out there struggling as a caregiver to a cancer patient. We can’t pretend to fully comprehend your pain but we see all you go through and we are praying for you. Your strength is amazing, your hope is strong. Keep believing.

And we can’t fail to use this opportunity to mention that the Government should come in strong by creating an enabling environment, interventions and support channels for patients, caregivers and NGOs. The work at hand is getting complex by the day, and we can’t shut our eyes and claim blind to the pain people are struggling with.

Eniola Salu Akintude, Executive Director/Founder Niola Cancer Care Foundation

Vanguard News Nigeria