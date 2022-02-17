Wooclick, unveils Naija Campus Quest

By Esther Onyegbula

An online movie and content streaming and rental network, Wooclick has unveiled its maiden campus quest for undergraduates in tertiary institutions across the country.

The celebrity-making quest is targeted at discovering fresh music and comedy talents in higher institutions.

To maximise the reach, the project has three different stages, that allows all interested students to participate.

The stages are: online audition, live show on campus and the grand finale to be aired live on TV and streamed on various Inline platforms.

According to the Project Manager, Mr Sam Anyafulu, “the event is to encourage the creative sides of students, while also ensuring that they don’t have to quit school to pursue a career in entertainment.

“Its a celebrity-making hunt that offers talented participants tremendous privileges for participating.”

Explaining further, Anyafulu said: “the judges and celebrities for the show which is to kick off in Abuja will be unveiled before the show kicks off on their website and social media handles.

“The winner at the grand finale gets a cash prize of N1,500,000 cash and a year promotion and headline concert deal, worth millions this is for each category Music and stand-up comedy.

“At each live show on campus, the winner as judged by students and celebrity judges, gets instant cash prize of N100,000 and automatic qualification to the grand finale

“Six live campus shows will start in the 1st quarter of 2022 and flow with the calendar of participating Universities,” Anyafulu added.

Vanguard News