Opeyemi Ademeso, born Opeyemi Ademola and known in the industry as ‘Slay Queen’ is a mass communications graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University. She has produced one movie, titled ‘Slay Queen’ featuring fantastic actors like Fathia Balogun, King Patto, Tokunbo Awoga, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, and other amazing actors.

Beautiful Opeyemi feels women should flaunt their beauty in a decent way, adding that a woman can be decently sexy.

“I feel being sexy is a way of expressing one’s inner and outer beauty which is natural but at the same time a woman can be decently sexy. Women should flaunt their endowments in a modest way with confidence then get treated with respect because men love ‘covered food’ not naked one that has been exposed to the sun,” she says.