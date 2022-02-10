.

By Morenike Taire & Ebunoluwa Sessou

The High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Ablation of Uterine Fibroids, HIFU is a relatively new, non-surgical and non-invasive means for the removal of fibroids in women.

While Africa boasts of only three HIFU machines (Egypt and South Africa house two of them), Lagos State is home to the only one in Nigeria; in a facility run by Dr Abayomi Ajayi, Medical Director and CEO of the Nordica brand. He tells WO how this game-changing technology is minimising the risks associated with fibroid removal surgery in societies such as ours, where the growth is prevalent in women. Excerpts:-

Walk us through the HIFU technology?

The technology is called High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU. The ultra scan is converted into heat. The patient sees what is going on, on the screen while undergoing the procedure. It takes under one or two hours, depending on the size of the fibroid.

It burns the fibroid, burns the blood supply.

Is it a one-off procedure?

Most of the time, but because most people sometimes have many fibroids- for example, 10 to 15 fibroids- you cannot do all of them in one sitting because it might take four to five hours, therefore it is advisable to do it twice.

What are the available tests outside of the fibroid centre that have to be carried out?

It is necessary to undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI, before the surgery. The journey begins with an ordinary scan and when the patient is qualified, an MRI scan can be taken. Sometimes, some of the things we call fibroids are not fibroids. There is a condition called adenomyosis. In the Fibroid Care Centre, we do not only do HIFU but also laparoscopic surgery for fibroid. After two hours of observation, the patient is ready to go home.

Are there occasions where patients are critically examined?

Of course, that is the reason for the test and scans. It is not every patient that we can treat. For instance, if you are too obese; because the distance between the uterus and where the energy is delivered is about 12cm. imagine an obese woman in which the only coverage area is about 4cm and that might be effective. Therefore, an obese woman might not be able to use the system. Such a person might go for surgery and even at that level, you are a surgical risk.

What happens in such cases?

We are concerned about the woman’s health and making options available. It is either losing weight or going for surgery, but we are trying to avoid big surgery for fibroid. We are not competing with those who are doing open surgery. We are just offering women more options because, we know from experience that people who have undergone traditional surgery are always faced with blood loss and secondly, problems with anaesthesia. We do not want women to die from fibroid.

Women should have enough options, especially the safer option to treat fibroid. The other thing that we need to be careful about is people who have done midline incisions. We must ascertain that there is a safe pathway for insertion. We cannot treat anybody who cannot communicate.

We want our patients to be able to go home happily, therefore we do not want skin burns. For those who have fibroids that are near the backbone, there is a need for such individuals to tell us if they are having back pain before the surgery. We must ensure that the intestines are free of gas and excreta. The patient is placed on a diet for three days before the surgery, which rids the intestine of faeces and gas.

Once the stimulation is done to ensure that there is no gut in the way, the chances of injuring the gut are very minimal and that is why we are particular about preparation before the procedure. Once you have followed all the instructions, the chances that anything will go wrong is almost zero. The essence of the preparation is to ensure that the patient is able to resume work after two days.

How does the fibroid come out?

Fibroid does not come out. The fibroid is dead and so your body absorbs it. What we look out for is the shrinking rate. We expect after about three months, about 35 percent of the fibroid should have shrunken, in about six months, 50 percent and one year, 75 percent. The symptoms disappear almost immediately.

The problem with fibroid is that it is affecting the quality of life. We do not want any fibroid to be left inside of the uterus and with the machine, we do not want to heat the inside of the uterus too much, especially for those who want to have children. The rarest fibroids are the ones in the inside of the endometrium and they are the most troublesome.

For women who had done fibroid surgery in the past and are still experiencing the same, what would you advise?

Once we can identify a pathway to deliver the energy, it can be taken off. It is compulsory for us to see that there is a safe pathway to deliver. Another set of people who belong to that group are people who do not have fibroids. They have a condition called adenomyosis which is like endometriosis but the bleeding is inside the muscle of the uterus. When you present it to the doctor, it looks like a fibroid but in Nigeria, we do not exchange medical records.

The first doctor who had operated on a patient should be able to reveal the history of the patient and most of the time, the patient goes to another doctor because she feels that the first doctor was not good enough. And the doctor will make the same mistake because he does not know that it is adenomyosis.

And if the doctor is not well trained, he might not be able to distinguish between adenomyosis and fibroid. That is why MRI is compulsory because we cannot rely entirely on scan despite the resolution of the ultra scan. If a doctor is not well trained, by the time he finishes with the adenomyosis surgery, the uterus might not be able to carry the baby.

It is so important to identify whether it is fibroid or adenomyosis because the follow up for the two of them is different. 30 to 70 per cent of those who have fibroid present with adenomyosis and it is a common thing that people are not diagnosing and it keeps showing up. Sometimes, the recurrence is because the diagnosis of what the problem has not been made. These are some of the things we want to reduce overtime. We need to make a proper diagnosis before a treatment plan.

Can you give the percentage of women who have fibroid in Nigeria and what would you advise for those who had undergone this kind of treatment?

We do not have figures of what the percentage is but it is a global figure, but it is not the matter of IF but WHEN. But it is not every fibroid that needs treatment.

When you have had the treatment, we follow you up for one year. You have a three months post-HIFU visit where we do a scan. We do MRI before HIFU. One week before HIFU, we do a repeat MRI telling us how successful we have been. Three months after, we will do a scan to see the shrinkage level of the fibroid. Six months after, we do another scan and we see you after one year. You will fill quality of life form to ensure that the symptoms you came with are gone. Two things that fibroid can reduce are quality of life and reproduction. Treating fibroid alone will not cure infertility and that is why it is important that you have a comprehensive assessment for your fertility. Treating fibroid will not cure infertility if your husband’s sperm count is low. It will not cure if your tubes are blocked. The fact that you have treated fibroid does not mean you will be pregnant. Although some people will be pregnant, they are few.

For those who want to be pregnant, how would the journey begin?

They will do IVF if they need to. It depends on what is causing infertility. If the sperm count is low, or the tubes are blocked, they need to do IVF. The commonest reason why women have infertility in Nigeria is because of tubal blockage, not the uterus. Once the reason for the existence of infertility has been proven, then, a solution would be proffered.

How old is this HIFU technology in Nigeria?

The technology is more than 20 years old. I have been following it for about eight years until I saw that we could use it in Nigeria. We have treated about 72 patients. We treat three to four patients in a week. With any new technology, there will be fast adopters and late adopters. That was how it was with IVF. People were saying, it is a baby in a bottle, the babies are not normal. Now, the story has changed. Unless they cannot afford it.

