.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has called for legislation to ensure adequate representation of women in politics.

Orelope-Adefulire said that without legislation that explicitly mandates women’s inclusion in political processes, women’s representation in the country will continue to be minimal.

She spoke on the topic: ‘Towards Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria: Bringing Women into the Equation’ during the annual lecture of the Women Studies and Development Centre (WSDC) of the Adekunle Ajasin University (AAU), Akungba Akoko.

“On political participation, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action set a global threshold of 30 per cent representation of women in any political or decision-making sphere.

“However, the global average of women’s representation in parliament is only 22 per cent. Here in Nigeria, women make up a mere 3.8 per cent representation in parliament at both national and sub-national levels – making it the lowest in Africa.

Also Read:

Ondo women protest half naked over insecurity

“For example, in 2003, only 3.2 per cent of women aspired for political offices, but increased to 7.5 per cent in 2011 when the country exceeded the 30 per cent threshold for women’s participation in politics, as well as 31 per cent female appointees at the Federal Executive Council,” she said.

Orelope-Adefulire noted that the contributions of women to the socio-economic and political development of any modern society are essential and indispensable.

“In theory and practice, women’s full and effective participation in politics and decision making has been widely recognized as fundamental to achieving sustainable development.

“Indeed, the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (BDPfA) provides a blueprint with 12 Critical Areas of Concern for the actualisation of women and girls’ rights.

“Without the perspective of women at all levels of decision-making, the goals of equality, development and peace cannot be achieved.

“Women’s political participation and representation results in tangible gains for democracy, including greater responsiveness to citizen needs, increased cooperation across party and ethnic lines, and a more sustainable future.

Orelope-Adefulire noted that the role played by women in the response to the COVID 19 pandemic is a notable example that points to the benefit of women’s leadership.

“Pandemic data has shown women to outperform men on emotional intelligence and tend to be more empathic and rational – qualities that may be valued higher in times of crises,” she said.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, AAU, Professor Olugbenga Ige said full inclusion of women in governance will ensure the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Prof. Ige stressed that women must be awakened in the quest for Sustainable Development Goals in contributing their quota to national development.

“Recent trends in the global economy, governance and social engagements have underscored the need for women to scale up their level of participation and engagements in institutional and national development.

“This has become necessary as current realities around us are pointing to the fact that critical issue of development, as it affects all of us, cannot be left in the hands of men alone, therefore, provide such unique platform and direction for all to contribute to societal growth within the global space.”

In her remarks, Director, Women Studies and Development Centre, Professor Adebukola Foluke Osunyikanmi applauded the choice of Princess Orelope-Adefulire as the Guest Lecturer, saying the inclusiveness of women in driving the SDGs remains imperative.

Prof. Osunyikanmi said that the lecture will afford the audience to acquire practical models that will make Nigerian women actively involved in the execution of Sustainable Development Goals.

She said presently at the national and global levels, the preponderance of opinions and strategic actions are tailored towards inclusiveness of all hitherto left-behind- children, girls, women and people with disabilities.

“Conscious efforts are being made in the 21st century to ensure girls and women are included in the developmental agenda.

“Decades of agitations, protests and struggles by women around the world have rightly compelled policy-makers to give opportunities to female folks.

“The objectives of Sustainable Development Goals are to improve the positions and standard of living of people all over the world.

“Given the considerable population of women, it is obvious that they cannot and should not be excluded from the execution of the SDGs.

“Women must be active, seen and heard in decision-making and implementations. Women have critical roles to play if socio-economic, political and educational goals must be achieved nationally and globally,” She said.

Prof. Osunyikanmi pointed out that the Adekunle Ajasin University has been actively involved in the structured capacity building of human talents.

She added that “The university gives deserved importance to the socio-economic development of the disadvantaged section of our society including girls and women.

Vanguard News Nigeria