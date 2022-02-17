By Henry Ojelu

Women in Music, WIM, a non-profit organization committed to advancing equality, visibility, and opportunities for women in musical arts through education, support, empowerment, and recognition is set to launch in Nigeria.

According to the organization, which was established in 1985, a new chapter will be launching in Nigeria before the end of February.

READ ALSO:How women sacrifice daughters’ wellbeing to protect paedophile husbands

A diverse global community, WIM encompasses over 25 chapters around the world – from LA to Japan. WIM continues to expand its network with the second chapter in Africa opening in Nigeria.

“With the rapid growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry in recent times, we are currently experiencing the highest breakthrough of the female artiste in the history of Afrobeat,” a statement by the organization disclosed.

“Therefore, it is important to have a structural organization like WIM to help support and promote unity for female musicians in Nigeria,” the statement added.

The organization also announced its Nigeria Committee Chair Members which include Eony Ugorji, Chioma Onuchukwu, Stephanie Adamu, Stephney Bassey, Aibee Abidoye, Tosin Sorinola.

The Nigeria chapter of the organization will be working closely and collectively with their global sister chapters to ensure that they create a solid and diverse foundation for the next generation of artists in Nigeria.

“Our goal will be to create a more inclusive and diverse industry which promotes growth and equality.

“WIM Nigeria will be crucial to bridging the gap between our industry and the international market, further advancing our community.

“We aim to serve our community and ensure more opportunities for women in music through various networking programs, events, workshops, seminars, and masterclasses.

WIM global HQ which was founded in New York, has been so significant to the growth and success of the female music industry in the US and they continue to set the standards for subsequent chapters.

Having partnered with big companies such as TuneCore, Amazon Music, Tik Tok, ASCAP and many more, the Nigerian chapter hopes to follow in other chapters’ footsteps and build great partnerships with other influential companies who are committed to the advancement of our industry.