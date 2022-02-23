A 49-year-old woman, Abosede Oloyede, who allegedly took possession of a neighbour’s kitchen, on Wednesday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Oloyede, of No 11, Shobowale St., Itire, Surulere, Lagos, is being tried for breach of public peace and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that Oloyede committed the offences sometime in the month of January at the same address.

He alleged that Oloyede left a place where she rented an apartment and took possession of a kitchen in another premise.

He said that when the owner of the kitchen, one Mr Isiaka Baruwa, approached Oloyede to stop using his kitchen, she allegedly beat him up severely.

The offences, he said, violate Sections 168 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Oloyede, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, M. I. Dan-Oni, granted Oloyede bail in the sum of N50,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 10, for mention.

