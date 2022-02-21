By Anita Ahmed

Chief Executive Officer, Ronade Travels and Tours, Mrs Adeniyi Aderonke, weekend, accused a policeman and officials of Lagos State Traffic Management, LASTMA, of assaulting her and forcefully collecting her mobile phone from her for two years, in Ikotun area of Lagos.

She lamented that efforts to retrieve her phone met a brick wall, thereby calling on Police and LASTMA authorities to prevail on their men to release her phone to her.

Briefing journalists of her plight, Aderionke recalled how she rushed out of her office at Suit 35, Kasam plaza, Ikotun road, in September 2020, following a disturbing noise outside.

She said she saw some LASTMA officials accompanied by armed policemen impounding vehicles parked at the bus stop.

She added that she was forced to go back into the plaza when she noticed some of the officials were pointing in her direction.

ALSO READ: Bad fuel: Shortage’ll last till end of this month — Operators

Things took a different dimension, as the officials with an armed policeman she identified as Sergeant Idris Samson, barged into the plaza, requesting to see her.

Narrating, she said: “They accused me of recording them and requested to check my phone, which was in my office.

“I refused initially but later released the phone when they threatened me with guns. They collected my phone, promised to return it after checking it but never did.

“When I ran after them, accompanied by my colleagues from the plaza, they insisted I must follow them to the office.

“By the time my husband and I went to their office, I identified Sergeant Idris Samson from his tag, as the policeman that collected my phone and threatened me with his gun.

“We reported the case at the Ikotun Police station. But when Sergeant Samson was summoned by the DPO, he denied collecting my phone and denied pointing his gun at me. The case was transferred to Zone 2 Command, Onikan. My lawyer has also petitioned the AIG Zone 2”.

Sources at Zone 2, confirmed that the matter was reported. there and that efforts to retrieve the phone were ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria