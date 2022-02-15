By Providence Adeyinka-Ayanfeoluwa

A Legal Practitioner and Consultant, President, Centre for Socio- Legal Studies, CSLS, Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, has said that there cannot be real peace or security without justice, no matter how much weapon the country buys and security personnel deployed.

Also General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church of Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, said that justice is an essential instrument to hold Nigeria together.

They said these at the 13th Founder’s Day Annual Lecture/Awards Ceremony of the Bible Society of Nigeria, BSN.

Akinseye-George said: “Many have gone, many had fallen victim because of the problem of injustice in our society, yet the government continues to budget billions for arms and ammunitions. Under the 2021 budget the federal government had budgeted N840 billion for the Ministry of Defense, and this is the highest and it has been increasing in the last four years.

“In 2022 budget, a bigger amount has been proposed for buying arms and ammunitions, yet the budget for: justice, protection of children, women and poverty alleviation and health has been on the decline. Despite the allocation to defense, the security situation in the country is nothing better.

“No matter how much weapon the country buys and security personnel we deploy, there can be no real peace or security without justice. Justice is what all Nigerians are crying for daily, injustice breeds anger and hopelessness. If our political elites can just summon the courage to prioritise justice to every citizen and to every segment of Nigeria, insecurity and instability would be reduced significantly,” he said.

Aboyeji said: “Nigeria and Nigerians must live in line with the biblical justice, if we must progress. It is not too late for needed adjustments to be made. Leadership in Nigeria must take rightful decision to ensure the progress of Nigeria. Nigeria leadership must understand that there is no progress without justice, it the responsibility of all to ensure justice in the land. Justice that would lead to the progress of Nigeria should remain the concern of all.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that no society achieves it full potentials and desired level of development without putting in place and nurturing a system that guarantees justice and fairness to all, irrespective of social and economic status.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs. Cecilia Dada, said that lack of social justice breeds discontent, distrust and frustration which may lead to instability, chaos, and an eventual breakdown of law and order.

“We cannot talk about a society that operates on the rule of law and social justice without paying due attention to the justice sector in terms of its capacity and ability to dispense justice effectively and efficiently.

“Our administration will continue to support the judicial sector by implementing initiatives that will continue to impact our justice delivery system not only in Lagos State but also our Nation in general,” he said.