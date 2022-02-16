By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A High Court sitting in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State, Nigeria has sentenced a man, Mr Festus Anyanime to death by hanging over the murder of his 11-year-old twin daughters

Vanguard gathered that Anyanime was convicted and sentenced by Honourable Justice Agnes Onyebueke (of Cross River State High Court sitting in Akamkpa) on February 15, 2022, for gruesomely murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters whom he poisoned after labelling them witches.

Recall, Vanguard had in 2017 reported the tragic Incident when the convict ( Anyanime Festus)took laws into his hands by mixing a corrosive substance into a beverage(malt ) which he gave to his 11-year-old female twins, namely Mfoniso Anyanime and Emediong Anyanime which eventually killed both of them because he felt they were “witches” and behind his predicament in life.

“On January 10, 2017, Mr. Festus gave his 11-year-old girls a malt drink mixed with acid from his motorcycle, one died at the spot while the second crawled to the road where a good samaritan rescued but died the next day in the hospital.

While delivering judgment on Tuesday in suit number HK/6C/2018, Justice Onyebueke said the killer’s act is satanic, demonic, and beyond human comprehension.

ALSO READ: Cross River transport agency seeks partnership with FRSC

Lauding Justice Onyebueke and condemning the act of witchcraft branding, Barr. James Ibor, Principal Counsel, Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI) and Chairperson of Child Protection Network (CPN), Cross River State Chapter, said it was a great victory to the victims.

Ibor warned against witchcraft accusations & branding while condemning all forms

persecutions and ritual killings under the guise of witchcraft.

“We use this opportunity to thank Justice Onyebueke for her courage, Hon. Attorney General Tanko Ashang and his able team, the Commissioner of Police Cross River State and the General Hospital Akamkpa, UNICEF and staff and volunteers of Basic Rights Counsel Initiative.

“This is a great victory to the victims; Mfoniso Anyanime and Emediong Anyanime and the Government of Cross River State at a period witchcraft branding and ritual killing has become a pastime in the State”.

“Stop Witchcraft accusations, witch persecution and ritual killing. Blood money is superstition. It does not work.

Pastors must stop witchcraft branding and stigmatisation,it is a Crime”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria