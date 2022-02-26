Frederick Mordi, Corporate Communication and Governance Affairs Manager, Cadbury West Africa; Motsamai Pule, Marketing Manager, Cadbury West Africa; 1st prize winners, Bethel Nursery & Primary school; Yimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa; and Tolulope Olaoye, Category Lead, Cocoa Beverage, Cadbury West Africa, at the third edition of the Bourn Factor Competition award presentation ceremony, held in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

Cadbury Nigeria Plc (a subsidiary of Mondel–z International), and producers of the iconic and much loved Bournvita cocoa beverage drink, has unveiled the top three winners in the third edition of its Bournvita Bourn Factor School Talent Competition.

Winners in the competition, which witnessed schools’ participation from all over the country, were announced at a media parley held at the Company’s head office in Lagos, on Monday. The grand-prizeof N3,000,000 was presented to Bethel Nursery and Primary School from Osun State. In the second position was Excellence Nursery and Primary, Ondo State, with a prize of N2,000,000; while the third position went to Infinity International School, Ogun State with N1,000,000 prize.

At the award presentation ceremony, the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, reiterated the Company’s values and the commitment to delight consumers with its brands.

She said that the Bourn Factor platform was created to enable children from different schools to showcase their talents, compete and win prizes for their schools, while raising money towards a social cause of their choice.

“We launched the first edition in 2019 with 183 schools entering the competition. Last year, 319 schools participated in the competition, resulting in the collection of over 4 million jars and product wrappers; with 54 of the participating schools exceeding their targets. This shows how much these schools believe in us and the Bourn Factor Competition. Most importantly, it reminds us of how much more we need to do to impact lives.”

Mrs. Adeboye further added that Cadbury Bournvita had worked with winners of the Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition in the past to renovate their schools, set up ICT facilities, build playing grounds and provide boreholes.

Reiterating the importance of the winners helping children from less-privileged homes, Category Lead, Cocoa Beverages, Cadbury West Africa, Tolulope Olaoye said, “One thing we try to do with the Bourn Factor Competition is to encourage the winning schools to nominate an orphanage home where our products will be donated to. This ensures that less privileged childrenare carried along in our initiative to give back to society.”

Commenting on Cadbury Bournvita’s commitment to providing everyday nourishment, essential vitamins and minerals, he added, “At Cadbury, we are dedicated to providing families with high quality, delicious cocoa beverage that provides highest level of nutrition, with 17 essential vitamins and minerals. The Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition helps to promote mental well-being of children as well, through showcasing of their talents. This aligns with our desire to partner with families across Nigeria to prepare their children to win in life.

Cadbury Nigeria, through, Bournvita, has invested in the physical and mental well-being of Nigerians, spearheading initiatives geared towards the educational development of children. Initiatives such as the Bournvita School Programme, Bournvita Tech BootCamp and Bourn Factor Talent Competition are such programmes that continue to impact the lives of young children around the country, harness their passions and talents, and give them the Strength to Dream.