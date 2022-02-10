By Lawani Mikairu

Peoples Democratic Party,PDP , Patriotic Forum, Plateau State has frowned at the visit of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to the former Governor of the state , Jonah Jang faction of the PDP in the state.

A statement by Patriotic Forum signed by Kefas John Huang read, ” We are pained to issue this statement on behalf of the greater number of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in Plateau State who identify with truth and justice.”

“Our faction of the PDP which is loyal to Senator Jerry Useni and which produced the governorship candidate of the party in 2019 has chosen to express its concern over the recent visit of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike to Plateau State”.

“We are disappointed that as one of the leaders of the our great party and an aspirant for the presidential ticket of the party, that Gov Wike has chosen to act in a manner that would not only subject our great party to ridicule but further split the party.”

“We had expected that as one of the leaders of our party who had chosen to aspire for the number one political office in Nigeria, that Wike should have been more circumspect and tactful, but he has rather decided to lend himself to further destroy the unity and cohesion of our party by turning his visit into a personal one that elevates only certain personalities within a particular faction of the PDP on the Plateau.”

“That our faction of the party was treated with levity and scorn is evident from the way and manner the Rivers State governor was smuggled into the state without letting the leaders of our faction including General Useni who has sacrificed so much for the party know.”

“To add insult to injury, the Jonah Jang faction of the party without consultation, led Governor Wike to stand as an ally to someone who is standing trial for corrupt enrichment in court and this is against the principles of our party.”

“Later after the court sitting, Wike was taken to a meeting at a venue only members of the Jang faction were privy to.These are unacceptable to us as they violate the tested principles of our party.”

“Both the appearance of Jang at the court and his siding with one faction have done incalculable damage to the PDP in Plateau State as it has opened new wounds and further deepened the lines of division”.

“The national secretariat of our great party must take note of this and warn Wike to desist from worsening the fragile peace in the Plateau State Chapter of the PDP.”

“We call on all our members to be law abiding as we are seeking ways to discipline the erring members who are responsible for this and bring them in line with acceptable standards of our party.”