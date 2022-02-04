.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has warned traditional rulers in the State not to allow illegal oil bunkering and artisanal refinery activities in their communities.

He particularly warned the King of Akpor in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and the King of Omerelu in Ikwerre council not to allow such activities to thrive anymore in their respective domain.

Wike gave the charge when he presented Staff of office and certificate of recognition to His Royal Majesty, Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII (OLO IV), Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse and His Royal Majesty, Nye-Nwe Ali Akpor, Eze Ozuowuowu Levi Amos Orlu Oriebe, both first-class stools, at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor, who vowed to sustain the war against illegal oil bunkering and artisanal refining activities said the State government would not hesitate to depose the King of Akpor kingdom if illegal oil bunkering continues in Rumuokparali and Ogbogoro communities.

Wike said aside from the soot problem and economic sabotage associated with the criminal activities, that the internal roads being reconstructed by his administration in Omerelu am have been damaged.

He said: “We are doing internal roads in Omerelu. This is a community that has been crying for roads and we have given them not less than 11/12 kilometres of internal roads, and now they’re spoiling it because of the conveying of the products. We can’t continue to accept that. I can’t understand why you just want to collect the chieftaincy title and do nothing.”

He charged the two kings to come to terms with the responsibilities associated with their new status and discharge them effectively.

