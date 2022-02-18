Zedcrest Group, a new-age financial solutions powerhouse, is sponsoring the 16th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) to support and celebrate young leaders who are shaping the culture, defining trends, and creating new opportunities across the continent.

According to the Group Managing Director of Zedcrest, Mr. Adedayo Amzat, CFA, the decision to sponsor Africa’s biggest youth awards organized by The Future Project is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that drive the acceleration of transformational growth in Africa.

“As a youth-driven company, TFAA’s brand essence reflects what the Zedcrest Group brand stands for – excellence and impactful innovation. For more than a decade, TFAA has celebrated the wealth of talent and amazing work African youth deploy everyday in not only driving economic growth but in touching lives positively in their communities. This is very commendable and at Zedcrest, we are very delighted to support The Future Project on this journey”, said Mr. Amzat.

Zedcrest Investment Managers (ZIMVEST), the asset management firm of Zedcrest Group, is offering five Zimvest App users the opportunity to attend the ceremony. To qualify for the VIP ticket, existing and new users of the app are required to save or invest a minimum of N20,000 on the Zimvest App on or before Thursday, February 17th, 2022. For more information on the challenge, follow @zimvestapp on all social media platforms.

The 16th edition of the awards –themed “Celebrating Challengers and Builders”– will be held on February 20, 2022, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will also be televised live on Channels TV, Hip TV and Wazobia TV. To stay up-to-date, follow @zedcrest and @zimvestapp on all social media platforms.