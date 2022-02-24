Why you should not allow Uzodimma come back to power, Wike tells Imolites

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

By Chinonso Alozie

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday said it would be a mistake for the Imo electorate to allow the current governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, to return to power the second time, as governor in 2023.

Wike said this in Owerri, during the reception organised by the PDP, to welcome home the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, along with the National leadership led by the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He described the All Progressives Congress, APC, as unfit to rule the states and the country at large.

According to Wike, “Nigerians are angry and frustrated because the APC has failed them and we should all unite and push them away and reclaim our positions both at the national and state level.

“We will not tolerate any form of factions among members of the party adding that propaganda, blackmail and all forms of sabotage must be avoided for us to present a common front.

“APC as a house divided against itself which he said manifested in its the inability to hold her national convention. A party that is unable to hold a convention, is unfit to rule Nigeria. Look at how PDP is organized by ts conversation without rancour and this is the only party that is fit to rule the nation. Imo electorates the greatest mistake you will make will be to allow Governor Uzodimma to come back to power.”

The chairman Board of Trustee, BOT, of the PDP, Senator Wali Jubril said: “A PDP controlled Federal government next year will reposition the economy, tackle the security challenges rocking the nation, embark on massive provision of infrastructure as well as job creation for the youths.”

One of those who decamped was a former Chairman of the PDP, in the state, Charles Ezekwem, who abandoned the APC, and returned to the PDP, among other hundreds of supporters.

Also, governor Hope Uzodimma’s former commissioner for foreign Affairs, Fabian Ihekweme, said: “I plead with Imo people to remember the Governor in their prayers. He needs constant prayer offerings from all of us because the gatherings of the owls and other dark spiritual birds on the roof-top of the governor’s abode have become a very big hindrance to the effective running of government.

“I refused to fight back because I know the result and consequences of what they have done against me. They believe they have tied my legs and turned the governor against me through their witchcraft but what they didn’t realise is that they were only reinforcing me the more through their witchcraft and gossip.

“After reassessing the political climate in Imo state, I didn’t need any soothsayer to advise me on my next line of action, I was convinced that I should look for an alternative political platform to advance my political course.”

