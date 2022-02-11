By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele

LESS than 24 hours to Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, an election observer, Yiaga Africa, Friday, predicted that voter apathy may be experienced during the election to be conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Speaking with journalists during a sensitization and awareness creation exercise about the elections in one of the markets in Kuje, headquarters of Kuje Area Council, the Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, and a Board Member of Yiaga Africa, Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the 2,229 polling units of the 62 wards of the FCT may experience low-voter turnout.

According to Itodo and Nwagwu, lack of awareness and voter education campaigns are part of the reasons the FCT council polls may experience few voters coming out to exercise their franchise come Saturday.

They said, “Due to little or no campaigning by political parties participating in the election, low voter mobilization and publicity, Yiaga Africa fears the possibility of low voter turnout on Saturday, February 12 for the LGA polls.

“More worrisome is the almost lack of awareness of the LGA election in the FCT. Observation also revealed the lack of impact from Local Governing Councils and issues around multiple taxations has also contributed to the disinterest amongst citizens.

“The LGA election which is considered closest to the people has not received the intensive grassroots campaign for citizens’ participation in the process. Political parties are largely culpable in poor voter mobilization ahead of the elections.”

However, Yiaga Africa, pointed poor inclusion of women in Area Councils in the democratic process in terms of decision making and governance, and added that expectations are high regarding inclusion of women and Persons Living With Disabilities, PLWD, in the electoral process.

“Women representation is abysmally low, with female candidacy at 8.87%. Four political parties; Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have no female candidates vying for seats in the 2022 FCT Area Council Elections.

“In summary, there are only 3 female chairmanship candidates and 8 vice-chairmanship candidates while there are 39 female councillorship candidates. This indicates the likelihood of poor women representation in the Area Council Government”, they said.

On provisions made by INEC for PLWDs during the elections, they said, “INEC has committed to providing Braille ballot and magnifying glasses for the visually impaired and albinos respectively.

“In addition, INEC has committed to its Gender Policy and to ensure the inclusion of women in the administration of the election. For instance, five of the six Area Councils have women as the electoral officers. Yiaga Africa expects that more women will be involved as presiding officers at the polling units.”

Meanwhile, they urged INEC to ensure early deployment of personnel and materials to polling units as well as publishing the Permanent Voters Card, PVC, rate as it had initially promised to do before the elections, adding that security agencies should collaborate with the commission to secure election materials, personnel and citizens.

Also speaking was Dr Aisha Akanbi, representing the National Committee of Governance and Gender Issues, NCGGI, encouraged women to turn up at the polling units, and urged them to vote for who has interest of the Council at heart.

“Development is not possible if the women sit at home and they don’t want to vote, Yiaga has told us that women should be more involved in governance even at this local government level.

“Women and children are suffering but with good governance we can always achieve much, we have a lot to do, women wake up and vote, vote for who can deliver, anyone that can deliver should be the one to be voted for”, Akanbi said.