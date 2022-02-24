Adams Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – FORMER Executive Director, Oil and Gas and a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC in ward 10 of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Vitalis Eshokene has called on the former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to vie for the Edo North Senatorial seat come 2023 General elections.

Eshokene also disclosed that party faithful and loyalists would mobilise to purchase nomination form for Oshiomhole to demonstrate their resolve to have him contest the Edo North Senatorial seat.

READ ALSO:Reps to evacuate 4,000 Nigerian students in Ukraine tomorrow

There has been a strong indication that the former governor may be aiming to go to the Senate which is currently being occupied by Senator Francis Alimikhena who is said to be seeking a third term ticket.

But Eshokene told newsmen that “Edo state and the Senatorial district need a stronger representation than what we are getting now. Edo state has not got the right kind of representation and Edo North has been the worst hit in this.

“Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has demonstrated what he can do as a labour leader, as governor of the state and as national chairman of the party. Our people in Edo north need adequate representation more than we are getting and Comrade Oshiomhole fits the kind of person Edo North needs in the Senate.”