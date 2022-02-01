By Gabriel Ewepu

THE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T&T CALGROUP, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, weekend, said Bayelsa youths deserve more support and encouragement, hence dedicating Builders Youth Affairs ‘Global Business Excellence Award of the Year 2022’ to them.

Speaking with Vanguard about the award, Thompson said T&T CALGROUP is committed to adding value to the life of every youth who decides to quit self-destructive behaviors and vices.

He also described the award as huge honor while appreciating the selection committee of Builders Youth Affairs, especially its chairman and the management team for their zeal and incredible efforts to develop capacity of youths in Bayelsa State and others.

Meanwhile, according to the organizer, Builders Youth Affairs, the Award was given to the company in recognition of years of selfless service and patriotism to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

T&T Web Designing & Marketing Services and SWEER Global Farms are firms under T&T CALGROUP that are investing millions in the Nigerian economy as the Buhari-led administration champions diversification of the economy from oil and gas.

He said: “We so honored and grateful to be the recipient of this award. I am very touched by your initiatives as they align with our Corporate Social Responsibility Program to assist in human capacity building in the state, with focuses on empowering and training youths as they aspire to greater achievements in education, technology, environmental consciousness and desisting from being used as means to violence, drugs, crime and illicit sex trade practices and behaviors. T&T CALGROUP commits to helping every youth who decides to disband from self-destructive behaviors to becoming future leaders in their communities, local governments or state government.

“T&T Web Designing & Marketing Services, with headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley California is a website designing company established in the United States, Switzerland, France and now in Nigeria.

“Our vision is not only to help Nigerian business owners and talents reach a greater customer base and audience, but also to train the youths in website designing and marketing technology.

“Again my special thanks to the Builders Youth Affairs organization and all the organizers of this event. I also thank the T&T CALGROUP team who are there to receive the award on my behalf.

“I’d like to dedicate this award to all the Bayelsan youths who have died trying to survive and make a living out of a land that was predestined by God to provide prosperity for them. In their desire to become leaders they found themselves being preyed by interest groups.”

He also acknowledged and said that, “Builders Youth Affairs is here to accomplish what should have been your dreams. T&T CALGROUP honors you and will help those who are still alive and here in their efforts to achieve a future that will not only serve them but Bayelsa State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Also speaking was the Senior Marketing Director, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, Donald Abareowei, said the Award is an indication that T&T CALGROUP is known to be a responsible organization of high repute based on the impact made in youth development and changing the narrative in business development through deployment of business solutions to large, medium, small and micro business organizations in Bayelsa State and other parts of the country.

Abareowei said, “It has been wonderful for the over one and a half years we have been in Nigeria, and we are still proffering business solutions to all categories of businesses as many have been place on the web and are generating high patronage via the various tools we give them as a way to boost their businesses, while many are being revived as they pick up.

“As I am speaking now, most businesses in Yenagoa are experiencing dramatic change in doing business because of the professional business solutions our company is given them through our services.

“And as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, we have taken it upo ourselves as an organization to ensure the lives of young people are transformed, especially here in the Niger Delta region, where you find a lot vices that are wasting the lives of young people, hence this recognition from Builders Youth Affairs with the ‘Global Business Excellence Award the Year 2022’. This calls for more commitment to change the narrative among the young people in the State and beyond.”

Similarly, the Director Marketing, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, Daniel Thompson, also explained that the company’s profile is gathering more recognition because of the business solutions being given to various businesses.

According to Thompson, the company is also into capacity building, and place Corporate Social Responsibility as one of its foremost priorities, which the young people are carried along in terms of education and enlightenment on how they could be productive and play vital role in national development

“Actually, this award is boost to our company, T&T Web Designing and Marketing Services, and we are currently working with the youths in the Niger Delta region to channel their strength, talent, and productivity into Information Communications Technology, ICT, agribusiness, leadership skills, entrepreneurial skills, creativity, innovation, peace building, and other areas of endeavour.

“And we are out to change the business approach especially in this era of COVID-19 pandemic that we call new normal in terms of doing business, where we are already making business owners understand that it is no more bricks and mortar because businesses have moved to the cloud which is the internet”, he added.

Meanwhile, Senior Director, SWEER Global Farms, Azebi Ayabeke, said the farm is part of the T&T CALGROUP located in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and currently engages youths from the State.

“We are also helping some of the youths that also need advice, encouragement, so that they too can have farms of their own because these days, you know, the country is very difficult.

“So we should not be to look up to this political class instead of using our arms to indulge in businesses that are shady let us use our hands to do things that are profitable as youths.

“We at SWEER Global Farms have engaged the services of young people in our farms at Amassoma on the other side of the river, and close to the Bayesla International Airport we a farm there youths are working.

“We believe that youths are the leaders who will drive the agricultural sector, and we are training them in modern farming technology and techniques, which they also will become agribusiness entrepreneurs”, Ayabeke stated.