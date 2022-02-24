By Mary Obaebor

The United States Consulate Mission in Nigeria has justified the choice of Chrisland University, Abeokuta as a focal point of its core mandate to promote educational opportunities for students and scholars.

It is in furtherance of this realization that the Consulate donated a huge e-library resources to the university to further boost the institution’s impressive specialities in the area of research.

The Deputy Public Affairs Officer, United States Consulate-General, Jennifer Foltz, made this known when she led the US Consulate General’s visitation team to the university.

Foltz urged Nigerian students as well as other researchers in the country to take advantage of the plethora of American educational opportunities to better their careers while in school.

The team also had an interactive session with the students and lecturers of the university at the auditorium.

Foltz said, “Our office at the US Consulate Mission in Lagos is responsible for promoting educational opportunities for students and scholars. As we travel across Southern Nigeria, we try to know different universities; we try to get to know the leadership, the faculties, the staff, the students and define what areas of specialities they have, what areas of research, so that we can look for ways to collaborate.

“So, we are here today at the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, to learn more about the university and see which areas we can forge our partnership”.

Earlier in her remarks, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedum Peace Babalola, expressed optimism that the institution would use the opportunity of the visit to start a warm relationship on capacity-building support through knowledge sharing, exchange programmes among others.

Prof. Babalola also disclosed that the university was almost through with the plan to establish a world-class Chrisland Institute for Security, Development, and Diplomacy.

“We expect this Institute to provide knowledge in a wide number of areas, including curbing violent extremism, anti-terrorism, humanitarian affairs, etc., in order to foster development. We believe the United States can assist us materially towards the realisation of the Centre”, she stressed.