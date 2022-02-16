National Chairman of Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu ,(3rdright),cutting the tape to inaugurate the Ernest Ikoli Media Complex as part of activities to mark the 2nd anniversary of Senator Douye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa on Monday. He is flanked by Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (3rdleft), his Bayelsa State counterpart, and host, Senator Douye Diri (2nd right) and his wife, Gloria Diri (right). Others are Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom (2nd left), and the immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson,

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, PDP-GF, yesterday, gave reason its chairman and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal was absent at the meeting of the governors in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital on Monday.

Director-General of the forum, Cyril “CID” Maduabum said the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the Magajin Garin Sokoto and grandson of Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello, coupled with “dignitaries coming to Sokoto for condolence visits made it practically impossible for Governor Tambuwal to leave the seat of the caliphate as the time the meeting was holding.”

As a result of Tambuwal’s absence, vice chairman of the forum and governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu presided over the meeting.

The meeting, which was attended by no fewer than eleven governors, coincided with the two years anniversary in the office of Senator Duoye Diri as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Insinuations have been rife of possible disagreement between Tambuwal and other PDP governors but Maduabum, however, dismissed same noting that the Sokoto state governor has a healthy relationship with his colleagues in the forum.

“There is no truth in that insinuation. The PDP Governors’ Forum is intact and the relationship between the members is very cordial. There is no division within the forum. They are all working together to enthrone a new order in Nigeria through the PDP.

“There is no way Governor Tambuwal could have left Sokoto at the time the meeting was taking place in Yenagoa.

“It was a matter of courtesy that he stays back in the state to receive the numerous personalities, including governors, Presidential delegation, top business elite and other prominent Nigerians visiting the state for condolence visit as a result of the death of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, a few days ago.

“The vice-chairman of the forum, His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State, who presided over the meeting performed excellently well. He was in constant touch with the chairman, His Excellency, the Governor of Sokoto State, even as the meeting was going on.

“At the start of the meeting, the vice-chairman duly conveyed the apology of the chairman to all the members in attendance after formally informing them of the reason he (Tambuwal) could not attend”, Maduabum clarified.