By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

ELDER Statesman and Pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has expressed worries that the party may lose the presidency in 2023 if it does not stop being confused over the zoning of the seat.

Senator Okon who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, said the PDP should take advantage of the incompetence of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) administration and return to power in 2023.

He noted that Nigerians have already disappointed over the failure of the APC to lead the country, adding that the country is currently in dire need of good governance.

His words: “The chances of PDP returning to power in 2023 is very obvious, because Nigerians are tired of lack of good governance under the APC- led administration. The election is there for the party to win.

“However, I am worried the PDP may lose this election if it does not get it together. And all that I am praying is that the situation in the country allows for the elections.

“So far what I am seeing is that, (and I fear) it is possible the prevailing security situation may disrupt the elections. “

The spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard, stressed that if there was a South South Republic, that he would stand behind Governor Nyesom Wike as president, because of his fighting spirit on issues of interest to the people of the geopolitical zone.

He particularly commended Wike for demonstrating leadership on the issue of 2023 succession in Rivers State.

“He assured the people that due process must be followed in Rivers State, and that he left it to the people to choose who will lead them after him. I applaud him for taking such a decision that would ensure the issue of succession doesn’t split the PDP in Rivers State”, Okon said.