By Cynthia Alo

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has attributed the success of the anti-piracy battles so far to the collaborative efforts of the Agency, and the security services.

Speaking at a media session last week Jamoh said that the statistics released by the International Maritime Bureau, IMB, showing piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea dropping by 58 percent from 81 in 2020 to 34 in 2021, was not by accident, but a product of conscious collaborative efforts by the NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders in the region.



He added that the Agency is committed to continuous collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria attains the status of, not only the hub of maritime activities in the West and Central Africa region, but also a major maritime player globally.



In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, Jamoh noted the steady progress in terms of maritime security safety and growing capacity for the industry.

He said that the IMB report also shows a 62 percent decrease in the number of crew kidnapping incidents in the Gulf of Guinea which reduced from 150 in 2020 to 57 in 2021.



Commenting on statutory levies stakeholders pay the Federal Government through the Agency, Jamoh explained that NIMASA levies are in accordance with the provisions of the Act which set up the Agency.



“The NIMASA Act 2007 which is our guiding principle only states that our charges must be a component of the gross freight and must be paid by ship-owners not in terms of product to marketers or any other entity” the DG said.



Speaking further, the NIMASA Chief Executive said that all the payments either in hard currency or naira, are made into the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government adding that in the long run it was for the benefit of all Nigerians that the country does not further lose any source of her revenue through underpayment in statutory charges or levies.

Vanguard Nigeria News