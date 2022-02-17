…Unveils solution for seed distribution

…Targets 540,000 beneficiaries

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The President of Interra Networks Limited, David Onu, says Nigerian farmers have remained poor over the years because of their failure to embrace high yielding seeds.

He said that the farmers must learn to stop cultivating poor seeds that produce little or no yields and embrace technology driven seeds that can produce better yields in order to escape poverty.

Onu disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the NIGSIMS Stakeholders meeting and the formal launching of a technology driven solution that would aid farmers have easy access to quality and improved seeds.

He said until Nigerian farmers embrace technology and cultivate high yielding seeds, they will remain poor.

Interra Network is a technology company that uses education component to meet farmers in their own localities and speak to them in their languages.

They also uses health component to reach poor people in the developing nations across the world.

The solution called: The Nigerian Agricultural Seed Information Management System (NIGSIMS), is an innovative, on-demand crop solutions using technology to simplify the process of acquisition and distribution of farm inputs.

The solution according to Onu, was designed to make the agricultural input supply chain ecosystem more efficient for farmers across the country.

The novel solution, which is targeting about 540,000 youths and women is expected to help crop growers produce crops with fewer resources, supporting on-farm productivity and sustainability efforts.

According to him, the Nigerian Seed Information Management System meant to matchmake supply of quality seeds to demand.

‘‘In this sense, for farmers to cultivate their crops, they need farm inputs, fertilizer, agro- chemical and quality seeds. One of the challenges of farmers in Nigeria is getting quality seeds. If farmers have poor seeds, definitely they will have poor yield. That is why farmers in Nigeria cannot escape poverty. But if they cultivate quality seed, they will harvest high yields.

‘‘They need better seeds to escape poverty. This system will enable the famer access quality seeds and also help the seed companies reach the farmers. The problem of seed companies have is that they cannot reach farmers. When this is done, the farmer becomes better for it.

‘‘With this solution, those who can use phone can call an agent and get service, they can also use sms to communicate and can also use the internet by going to the website of seed companies.

‘‘Those who cannot access all these can go to local organizations. This is not a tech-ecosystem. We are using every method; education component is also being used. We plan to meet farmers in their own localities and speak to them in their languages.

‘‘We believe the Seed Trader will go a long way in reaching the farmers, irrespective of their locations. It would not address the whole problem over night but the journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.’’

The initiative is coming through the Rural Resilience Activity, under Feed the Future Project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It was initiated as a -five year special seeds programme for the benefits of about 540,000 youths and women.

The Nigerian Agricultural Seed Information Management System ( NIGSIMS) is said to have been initiated as panacea to the declining food yields, especially in North East that is still grappling with the challenges of terrorism.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief of Party, Feed the Future projects, Margarita Aswani noted that the technology based programme would help smallholder farmers identify and also access quality and high yielding Agricultural seeds.

According to her, the programme had received the endorsement of the National Agricultural Seed Council and other relevant stakeholders in the country.

Aswani explained that the programme will facilitate ” efficient seed distribution network and liberalizing the seed marketplace to increase participation at all levels in the initial target states of Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa and Borno through the development and implementation of the Nigerian Agricultural Seed Information Management Systems (NIGSIMS)”.

“NIGSIMS is an integral aspect of our work that can lead to increases yields and therefore improved food security in the North East, by supporting smallholder farmers to access high quality certified seeds, promote awareness of good agricultural practices, create and strengthen where it exists, the seed marketplace.

“We are incredible proud to be working with such key stakeholders such as the National Agricultural Seed Council, Seed Companies, Financial Actors etc”, Aswani noted.