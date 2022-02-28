By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC, has identified the lack of export market training as one of the major reasons why Nigerian exporters fail in the international market.

The Executive Director of the NEPC, Dr. Ezra Yakuzak who made this known Monday in Makurdi during an Export Market Strategy Training for Women Owned Businesses, WOBs, in Nigeria, said it was important that exporters got familiar with the specific requirements of the target markets as well as the certification needed for a product to be exported.

Represented by the Head, Makurdi Export Office, Mr. Ben Anani, the Executive Director said it was for that reason that the Export Market Strategy Training for WOBs in Nigeria became important.

Dr. Yakuzak noted that “the high performance of women in sectors like agriculture, textiles and apparel indicate that women play a major role in the diversification of the Nigerian economy.

“A recent survey by World Bank revealed that Nigeria has one of the highest rates of female entrepreneurship in the world. However, most of these businesses are classified as low level female entrepreneurship because they operate in informal sectors that yield very little income.

“There is therefore an urgent need to increase women’s potential to participate in high level businesses that can foster financial empowerment, job creation and social development in their communities.

“The participation of women in trade also promotes gender inclusiveness, increases the growth potential of the nation and creates a more balanced framework for sustainable development,” he said.

The Benue State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Mrs. Tabitha Igirgir, represented by the Deputy Director Women Affairs, Mrs. Magdalene Andor said Benue women who annually record post harvest losses would take advantage of the training to seek export markets for their various farm produce.

“This training is timely; the Ministry will work closely with the NEPC to help our women who produce a lot farm produce but record post-harvest losses yearly because they lack the knowledge of the export market. So we will key into this initiative to better the lot of our women,” she said.

In a presentation titled Developing Export Trade Strategy, Mr. Ofon Udofia urged women to strategically position themselves to fully participate in the export promotion drive of the federal government.

