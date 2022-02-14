By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Chief Kingsley Muturu, a Peace Ambassador, is the Delta State chairman, Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP. In this interview, he disclosed why he’s contesting for the Bomadi Constituency seat in Delta State House of Assembly. Excerpts:

*Who’s Chief Kingsley Muturu?

By the grace of God, I am a Peace Ambassador, a bonafide son of Bomadi town who hails from Tamukonou quarters of Bomadi. I was born and bred at Bomadi. I’m the Delta State chairman, Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

*What prompted your decision to contest for the seat of Bomadi Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly?

First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Bomadi local government area for their persistence and resoluteness in demanding for democracy dividends despite the perceived neglect. I thank both young and old for their desire for a better Bomadi Local Government Area.

Well, it’s very simple; it’s out of the pains in my heart over the sorry state of Bomadi Local Government Area, a council area that is famous for its strategic location, Ijaw cultural heritage as well as political importance but nothing to show for it. Now, nobody knows where we are and where we’re going regarding the political well-being of our dear council area.

We’re lagging behind in all basic necessities of life, you cannot find electricity in Bomadi which can be seen in some remote villages elsewhere in the state, no potable water, no higher institution of learning and the only road leading to Bomadi is dilapidated without attention being given to it.

With the foregoing and many other imbalances, I pondered over the plight of the people and the area, I consulted and finally decided that I should vie for the office of Bomadi Constituency in the State House of Assembly to press home the needs of the people.

*Where do you belong in the politics of Bomadi LGA and on what platform are you contesting?

On the party platform, I will let you know when the time comes. On the other hand, I do not belong to any political faction, the only faction I have is the common people because I’m a common man and I belong to them.

*As an ex-agitator, what are some of your scorecards in the area of giving back to society?

During the disarmament of Phase 2 in 2009, I purposed in my heart that if I’m opportune, I would encourage Niger Delta youths to go to school, which I did when the opportunity came and I’m still doing it. I sent a good number of youths in Niger Delta to study in the university, both within and outside the country. I did it through the Amnesty Programme and from my personal pocket.

I have a foundation where I carry out youth empowerment schemes and care for the elderly. I also give scholarship to pupils and students in secondary schools. I have affected lives of youths positively in every community in Bomadi council area and I’m actualizing my vision for the youths and I want to say I derive satisfaction doing it.

*What do you have to tell Bomadians regarding this your ambition?

What have to tell the people of Bomadi local government area is this, I hate darkness, what I want to see in the council area are electricity, good roads, potable water, a higher institution of learning and peace. I weep whenever I see Bomadi in darkness compared to its counterparts.

I wish to remind you that, as a result of my resolute decision of a better Bomadi, I was man-handled, beaten and detained by the Joint Task Force, JTF, Bomadi Division, who transfered me to Agbarar-otor because I planned to carry out a peaceful protest over the total darkness in Bomadi. I went through the ordeal because of the pains in my heart seeing Bomadi in darkness, which barbaric act was orchestrated by some politicians.

*In a nutshell, your message to Bomadians?

I urge all my followers to be law-abiding, resolute and peaceful in their decisions, actions and positions. I urge them to be firm and bold in their resolution for a better Bomadi Local Government Area. Peradventure anyone of them being harassed or molested by anybody as a result of their political inclination, I will personally seek justice against such an errant.

Chief Kingsley Muturu (Peace Ambassador)