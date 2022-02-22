…I will get back to you – Ugwuonye’s Assistant

By Chinonso Alozie

The lead counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has dragged the Executive Director of the Due Process Advocates, Emeka Ugwuonye, to the Federal High court in Abuja, over alleged defamatory publications made against him (Ejiofor).

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Tuesday, adding that he was also demanding a perpetual injunction from the defendant restraining him (Ugwuonye) from publishing any similar libel.

According to the reliefs sought by the IPOB’s lawyer, said: “A declaration that the publications variously made by the defendant of and concerning the claimant, on the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th of February, 2022, the particulars of which are contained in the statement of claim, are defamatory of the claimant.

“An order of the Honourable Court directing the defendant to forthwith publish a full retraction of the utterly libellous publications and an unqualified apology to the claimant in at least three national Newspapers with nationwide circulation including Vanguard.

“An order of the Honourable Court directing the defendant to forthwith publish a written undertaking not to publish any similar or further libel of and concerning the claimant.”

“A perpetual order of injunction restraining the defendant, his agents, associates, privies and/or proxies howsoever called, from publishing any similar or further libel of and concerning the claimant.

“The sum of N5,000,000,000:00 (Five Billion Naira Only) as general and exemplary damages. The sum of N100,000,000:00 (Hundred Million Naira Only) is the cost of this action. The case had yet to be assigned to a Judge,” Ejiofor said.

At the time of filing this report, Vanguard called Emeka Ugwuonye’s phone number and it was picked by one who introduced himself as his Personal Assistant, he promised to relay the message to Ugwuonye and get back to me.