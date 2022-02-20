By Femi Bolaji

Former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, Sam Ohuabunwa, has said his reason for throwing his hat in the political ring to become Nigeria’s next president in 2023 is to reposition the country and salvage it from total collapse.

The presidency hopeful spoke Sunday, in Jalingo, Taraba state Capital during his visit to the state secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, as part of his nationwide consultations.

He said his intention is to get the country working for everyone and ensure the nation regains its lost glory.

He lamented that poverty, insecurity and corruption has become endemic in recent time and the nation needs an individual like him to reverse the trend for the benefit of all and sundry.

According to him, “The country is not working for everybody, especially the youth. In our days we enjoyed the benefits of this country while growing up.

“We were on scholarships, we were given car loans and Young people were choosing jobs to do.

“Nigeria of today was not the country my father left for me. It was a better Nigeria, so it makes me wonder what will happen to my grandchildren. Everything has turned very bad under this administration.”

The presidential hopeful also assured that the youths would be an integral part of his administration if given the chance to become Nigeria’s President in 2023.

Responding, the State Chairman of the PDP, Col. Kefas Agbu (rtd), represented by the State Secretary of the party, Tafarki Kuriya, said the aspirant has the right credentials to become Nigeria’s President.

He said, “We have never seen a presidential aspirant with an inbuilt knowledge and analysis about Nigeria and how to build a better nation like Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa.

“You stand a better chance to save this country and we want to assure you of our support.”

Vanguard News Nigeria