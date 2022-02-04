Dekor’s constituents queued for capturing into the data base for SME development opportunies.

PORT HARCOURT – A week after setting up a database to mobilise his constituents for empowerment as micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, federal lawmaker, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, yesterday mobilised contractor for construction of a hybrid ICT Centre in Bori, Rivers state, again for empowerment of his people.

At the Birabi Memorial Grammar School (BMGS), Bori, Khana Local Government Area, site for the project, Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, said he considers the project significant because computer based education would expand knowledge of the people and make them more relevant in this 21st century.

The lawmaker who is Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, said the project was being facilitated through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, while hoping Ogonis would avail selves the opportunity, when the 500 trainees capacity facility is completed, to expand their ICT knowledge.

Dekor said, “I had provided ‘Keke Napep’ and motorcycles before and discovered that in most cases the man who gets it sells it off immediately. Sometimes, those that need them don’t even get them.

“I believe when you have education, you open the space for people to buy their own motorcycles and their own cars. So, let us address the basics and that’s what we are trying to do, to address the issues of education”, he reasoned.

“This world-class ICT Centre will help our people when they are going to write JAMB or any other computer-based examination. They won’t have to travel all the way to Port Harcourt, Edo or Abia and other States to write JAMB. They will simply choose Bori as their centre.”