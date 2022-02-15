Why I empower widows, orphans — Popular gospel singer, Testimony Jaga

Testimony Jaga

For popular gospel singer, Salau Aliu Olayiwola aka Testimony Jaga, his selfless love for humanity is two folds; winning lost souls for Christ through his spirit-filled songs and empowering the helpless who are mostly widows, orphans and others.

This happening at an era many worldly artistes would rather expend their fortunes on mundane things.

Testimony Jaga reveals in a recent interview his love for humanity, saying “Jaga is Here, Jesus is Here!

“My name is Salau Aliu Olayiwola popularly known as Testimony Jaga. Many people have been asking, what is the meaning of Jaga. Jaga means Jesus Associate Gods’ Ambassador, so it’s not just an abbreviation, it has meaning.”

Speaking further, the gospel artiste explains the operation of his music career which he tagged: Street Gospel Movement, he said It means Jesus on the street, adding that: “The good news is the Gospel and the movement is to take that Gospel to the street.

“To every nook and cranny, to every hood, to every slum, to everyone no matter the ethnicity, religion or background.”

Jaga holds a yearly event called ‘One Jesus, One Church, One Halleluyah’. He sheds more light on this gospel effort saying: “Yes, it’s a yearly event, every 2nd Friday in January.

“The idea behind this event is to bring everyone together no matter your religion or belief.

“We are not trying to push the one religion agenda ,but we are trying to bring unity and love among people.

“When you shout “praise the Lord” the response is always “Halleluyah” no matter the denomination or doctrine. So, the event is to foster unity and also to empower people on the street and bring hope alive.

“We have just concluded the 3rd edition of the programme.

“We had the first in 2020, then last year. It was on a small scale due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But this year edition was really huge.”

The gospel singer is also renowned for generously giving out scholarships to students and also empower others, he explain how he does this:

“To the glory of God, we have empowered thousands and have been able to send 40 people back to school , while others are enjoying scholarships in various institutions.

“We were also able to empower over 89 widows and during our Tuesday radical prayer we were able to have seminars and training for over 150 people in hairdressing, tailoring, soap making etc.

“Rams and cows were given out to different people as a means of appreciation. It has not been easy but it’s being worth it.

“God has been our back up and of course few friends, associates and people that believe in this movement and some cooperate bodies too.

“This years’ edition has been the best so far. It was a glorious event.

“Special thanks to all that graced the event: Mike Abdul was there, Woli Agba, Woli Arole, Peteru, Moses Bliss, Joe Praise, Bois Olorun, Cartoon bois, Aydexousia, Dr Ebenezer Obey and my people from the ministry, Protek, Dapsy, TB1, Isreal strong etc.

“We had over 20,000 people in attendance to the glory of God and it was an amazing event. This year’s was awesome.”

“Speaking about his plan for the next edition, he said: “We have started planning already. It must get bigger every year.

“We plan to empower more people. This year we gave out mini-bus, tricycle, grinding machine, freezeers etc. Next year we are doing more.

“We are giving out more scholarships too.”

Testimony equally speaks about his plan for singles or videos this year, saying: “You know Jaga will always drop new songs and videos every year.

“Expect more singles this year backed up with beautiful videos as Jesus tarries, we will continue spreading the Gospel here through songs.”

He also told his fans about his challenges: “Well life is all about ups and down and sometimes it throws you lemon, all you have to do is to turn the lemons to lemonades and keep going.

“Yeah, there are times you feel overwhelmed but I have never felt like giving up. NEVER.

“My motivation has been God, good people around me and of course my Man of God, Rev Chris Oyakhilome. Without him, I dont know what would have become my life.

“I am motivated to make Jesus proud and also to appreciate the good works my life coach has done in my life.”

Having been successful in his career, he advised upcoming artistes, saying: “They should aim to be like themselves. Being like someone else makes you a photocopy of the original.

“They should keep on keeping on, put the work into it, have faith in God and never give up.”

He assures his fans, saying: “Jaga is here, Jesus is here. This year we will break more grounds and move mountains.”

