A former Executive Director of Total Nigeria Plc and one of the most respected Oil and Gas professionals of Enugu State extraction, Prince (Dr.) Jefferson Nnamani, who recently declared for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, has explained the overriding motivation for his new move.

Speaking to journalists in Enugu after the party formally announced his membership, Dr Nnamani said the urgent task of reforming the state’s political and governance atmosphere was one that all well-meaning Enugu indigenes must be willing to commit their all to.

He observed that it was a thing of shame that after 23 years of the current political dispensation, career politicians who have perpetually held the levers of government have failed to make citizens proud of their state. It is time, he further stated, to institute a truly people-centred approach to governance in order for the state to take its deserved position as the pride of the Igbo race.

Dr. Nnamani enjoined Enugu citizens to shake off political apathy and become more involved, adding that leaders have to be subjected to more accountability on how they use the state’s resources

“Governance should always be about the people because the resources of the state belong to the people and government is only in place to administer such resources on the people’s behalf.

Citizens must insist on and work to enthrone good governance”.

“My choice to join APGA is because it is the only political party that truly connects to the Ndi Igbo aspiration for socio-economic development in all ramifications. It is not an alternative; it is the only option for the reclamation and reformation of our dear Enugu State”, he submitted.

While analyzing the import of the emergence of Dr Nnamani on the Enugu political scene now, a seasoned politician and former APGA State chairman, Chief Okechukwu Nkoloagu, said both the party and the state are truly on the way to a new dispensation.

In his words, “Only few politicians on the scene could match Jeff’s qualities. His consistency, doggedness and astuteness can be seen in how he started as Sales Rep in Total Nigeria and rose, with hard work, honesty and dedication over a period of 30 years, to become an Executive Director.

“As a former Executive Director of Total Nigeria, he has, in the Oil & Gas industry alone, over 19,000 colleagues in close to 2000 companies located in over 100 countries across the world. No politician on the scene today can boast of a groundswell of potential development allies that they can tap to create a new Enugu like him. Jeff is in a class of his own. He is a great asset to our state.

He is a departure from the old order and a breath of fresh air. Definitely, he has all it takes to spearhead the industrial and socio-economic reformation of Enugu state”.

