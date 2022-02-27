By Bunmi Sofola

After some nudges from well-meaning friends, I finally activated the WhatsApp site some years back, and instantly declared it a brilliant find. It was exciting, new and loads of fun as more and more friends joined, sharing jokes and photos of very interesting nights out and other social events.

Sadly, over the years, this once amicable social network, like so many others before it, has turned sour. It has become a place for others to vent their frustration with the world and everyone in it.

‘I’m all for sharing views and expressing opinions, but when did it become Ok to frighten and annoy me? Too many people post things with little or no thought for their impact on others. Most of my friends are aware of my phobia for anything that has to do with sharing morbid details about the dead.

I get gory details of burnt bodies and innocent people being decapitated by blood-thirsty ‘jihadists’ who carried on their dastardly acts with relish. The most unfortunate bit is that the details often jump at me before I have the time to quickly delete!

And lately, the religious posts get more and more bizarre! Muslims tell you with glee how they’ve successfully given their lives to Christ, whilst Christians let you know the joy they felt when they discovered Islam was the best thing to ever happened to them!

Almost after all these postings, you are urged to send the posts to a lot of your contacts within a certain period of time or you face the wrath of God! Really? Years back, when chain-letters sprout like a bad rash, they were posted into various homes where recipients were warned not to ‘break the chain’ if they didn’t want to more or less rot in hell!

One particular chain-letter was so bad that the number of gullible public member that fell for it was mind-bugling. At the end of a chain letter, you appended your name and the list of the recipients you were forwarding them to. When a national paper got its hands on a copy of the letter and the long list of those who’d received and forwarded their names were published, and it took a long time for the celebrities amongst them to keep a straight face in the public.

Now chain-letters are being replaced by electronic feeds. Shola, a 40-year-old dentist, who finally had a longed – for baby said she was shocked by the message she received on her platform.

“’I don’t know how this machochist had gotten her hand on my details, but as soon as I brought my baby home, her messages popped on my screen,” she said, “she’d managed to get from a friend, the information I wasn’t breast-feeding my baby and I was continually informed that by refusing to breastfeed my baby, I was ensuring the child would be aggressive and sick, while these were followed by images that claimed you’re a selfish mother if you didn’t breastfeed. Yet none of these holier-than-thou militant views knew I was medically unable to breastfeed my child. When I informed a few of them, most replied they meant ‘no offence.’!

‘Does ‘no offence meant’ make it Ok? Should we accept that it’s more acceptable to give offence and apologise later than not cause offence in the first place? As a mother of a longed-for child, all I want is for my child to be safe and happy. I don’t want him to fall foul of internet bullying.” So how do we stop this? By respecting one another for a start, but that is easier said than done. Efforts by our ‘hard-working’ legislators to gag the social network users have led to more vitriolic posts of their activities.

In the meantime, any post ordering me not to ‘break this chain’ forwarding messages to more people who’d be in the least interested in the junk is promptly deleted. Emotional blackmail won’t work here.

We must not make ours a society that has made disrespect a national pastime. Enough of embarrassing feeds tagged to very respected personalities who often disclaim such embarrassing twits. Thank goodness the ‘delete’ button has made it easier to confine junk mail to the dustbin icon it belongs!

Could Dining ‘Al Desko’ Be Making You fatter?

ARE you reading this while holding a sandwich in one hand and tapping out an email on your phone with the other?

Then for the sake of your health, you should probably stop, save it for later, and concentrate properly on your food.

That’s what health experts are now advising – because while dining ‘al-desko’ at work or eating while walking down the street will save you time, it may also be helping you to pile on the pounds.

Research by health psychologists at Surrey University has found that if we eat while distracted we effectively ‘forget’ that we have eaten – leading to further snacking and inevitable weight gain. In their study, sixty volunteers were given a cereal bar to eat under three different conditions.

The first group was asked to watch a five-minute clip of a TV show while eating, while the second group consumed the cereal bar as they walked around the corridor. The third group was simply asked to sit opposite a friend and have a conversation as they ate. After the initial experiment, the participants completed a follow-up questionnaire and a taste test with four different bowls of snacks.

The results, published in the study, published in the Journal of Health Psychology, showed that the volunteers who had eaten the initial cereal bar whilst walking around ate five times as many calories at the taste test.

Those who were watching television also ate more – but the volunteers who had been sitting down with a friend ate the least in the follow-up test.

Although the team did not test people who ate at a desk, lead author Professor Jane Ogden said the same principle applied. ‘Any form of distraction, including eating at our desks can lead to weight gain,’ she said. ‘Making time for lunch and sitting down at the table is actually good for our waistline.’

Vanguard News Nigeria