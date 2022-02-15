By Jimitota Onoyume

A prominent Ijaw leader, High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei, has fired back at those challenging the way he addresses himself, stressing that he is a Chief with recognition from the Delta state government.

Gbeneyei who is from Ogulagha community, Burutu local government area spoke in Warri, Delta state, saying as a Chief in Burutu local government he has not violated any known law by addressing himself as one, adding that he is the Gbafade of Operemor Kingdom in Burutu local government, Delta State.

His rejoinder to a publication by the Ogulagha traditional council reads, :

” I am High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei.

The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom from Burutu LGA, Delta South Senatorial District, Delta State. The Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain. The Whale and Independence of the Sea.”

” My attention has been drawn to the Vanguard Newspaper publication of Thursday, February, 10 2022 wherein one Chief William Igere, Chief Erefugha Karawei (J.P) purported to place the record straight in respect of an article that High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei “The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom” authored on page 2 of the Vanguard Newspaper of 8th day of February, 2022. High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei “The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha” whose article on the Vanguard Newspaper of 8th of February, 2022 particularly on page 2 of the said tabloid, states that publication of the Ogulagha Council of Chiefs on page 34 of the Vanguard of Thursday, February, 10th, 2022 was intended to disparage him as the authors of the said article never placed any record straight as they purported to do.”

“High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei “The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom” by this rejoinder, informs the general public that he is not “self-acclaimed High Chief” nor a self-acclaimed “ Gbeneyei 1 of the Ogulagha Kingdom” as the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs want the general public to believe.”

“The registered and Delta State recognized Chief by this rejoinder informs the general public that he holds a traditional title from a community in Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State and the chiefs from Ogulagha Kingdom where he is from, cannot feign ignorance about it.”

“The highly respected High Chief by this rejoinder informs the general public that he is a fully fledged indigene of Ogulagha Kingdom whose name is Gbeneyei. High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei who has never at any point in time claimed, pretended nor held himself out as one conferred with the Ogulagha Kingdom traditional title by this rejoinder repeats that none of the members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs bear Gbeneyei as his or her name. “

“He further states that none of the members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs has “Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom” as his or her title to warrant their demand that he should stop using the name as he chooses.”

“The High chief adds that to his knowledge, he has not violated any section of the law governing chieftaincy affairs in Delta state as members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs want the general public to believe.”

“The highly respected High Chief reiterates that he has never held out himself as a representative of the Ogulagha Kingdom traditional Council of chiefs. He asserts that he makes his publications in his names, titles, nicknames and aliases contrary to the insinuation of the members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs that the respected government recognized Chief makes his publications at their instance.”

“High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei who initiated the suit No. EHC/158/2021 between him “High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei “The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom vs. HRM, Elder (Capt.) King Joseph. I. Timiyan (JP) & 3 Ors is at loss as to why the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs who stated in paragraph 2 of their publication of Thursday, 10th of February, 2022 that the Title Gbeneyei 1 is non-existent in Ogulagha Kingdom is still worried about his use of the name bestowed on him by his father a bona fide indigene of the Ogulagha Kingdom.”

“High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei, The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha Kingdom repeats that he is not “Self-Acclaimed” as the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs wants the general public to believe.”

” He restates that he is the Gbafade of the Operemor Kingdom in Burutu L.G.A, Delta State. The Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha states that he is an indigene of Ogulagha Kingdom like the authors of the publication subject matter of this rejoinder and the fact that the Operemor Kingdom conferred a traditional title on him, does not suddenly detract from the fact that he is an indigene of Ogulagha Kingdom and as such, a chief in Ogulagha despite the fact that his title was not conferred on him by the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs.”

“The Peace loving High Chief and Gbeneyei I of Ogulagha Kingdom denies ever causing problem through the use of his God given name which does not in any way conflict with any of the names and or titles of the members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs.”

“The respected government recognized High Chief from Ogulagha kingdom states that he does not see how the use of his Surname which no member of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs bear as his name and or title affects the members of the Kingdom’s Council of Chiefs and indigenes of the Kingdom negatively”.

“Finally, the amiable High Chief reiterates that to his knowledge, there is no law in Delta State that forbids him from the use of his Father’s name as he wishes and desires most especially when the said name does not conflict with any title of the members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs.”

“The Peace loving High Chief by this rejoinder, admonishes the members of the Ogulagha Kingdom Traditional Council of Chiefs to desist from their frantic attempt to stop him from using his surname which they acknowledge is not even a title in Ogulagha Kingdom. “